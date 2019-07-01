शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: किस्तवाड़ में हुए बस हादसे की पहली तस्वीरें, एक पल में खत्म हो गईं 35 जिंदगियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 01:07 PM IST
किश्तवाड़ हादसा
1 of 5
किश्तवाड़ हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर में सोमवार सुबह बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। एक ओवर लोड मिनी बस खाई में गिर गई है। हादसे में करीब 35 लोगों की मौत की खबर है। जबकि कई घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
kishtwar bus accident
किश्तवाड़ हादसा
किश्तवाड़ हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किश्तवाड़ हादसा
किश्तवाड़ हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बचाव कार्य में जुटी सेना
बचाव कार्य में जुटी सेना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एयरलिफ्ट कर घायल को जम्मू ले जाते लोग
एयरलिफ्ट कर घायल को जम्मू ले जाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किश्तवाड़ हादसा
किश्तवाड़ हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
