Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu and Kashmir: snowfall makes the hills good, will be good for summer, this boon for farmers

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बर्फबारी से पहाड़ियां लकदक, गर्मियों में होगा अच्छा लाभ, किसानों के लिए है ये वरदान

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली, श्रीनगर, Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 07:53 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली
1 of 5
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कश्मीर घाटी में इस सीजन में नवंबर से ही बर्फबारी का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। यह सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। घाटी के लोगों को गर्मियों में इसका लाभ मिलेगा। वहीं विशेषज्ञ चिलेकलां में इतनी भारी मात्रा में हो रही बर्फबारी स्थानीय लोगों के लिए वरदान मान रहे हैं।
 
snowfall alert snowfall in kashmir snowfall boon for farmers
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कश्मीर में भयंकर ठंड
कश्मीर में भयंकर ठंड - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कश्मीर में भयंकर ठंड
कश्मीर में भयंकर ठंड - फोटो : बासित जरगर
