जम्मू-कश्मीर: बर्फबारी से पहाड़ियां लकदक, गर्मियों में होगा अच्छा लाभ, किसानों के लिए है ये वरदान

{"_id":"5e3043c68ebc3e4b50554f3a","slug":"jammu-and-kashmir-snowfall-makes-the-hills-good-will-be-good-for-summer-this-boon-for-farmers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u0926\u0915, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
{"_id":"5e3043c68ebc3e4b50554f3a","slug":"jammu-and-kashmir-snowfall-makes-the-hills-good-will-be-good-for-summer-this-boon-for-farmers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u0926\u0915, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
{"_id":"5e3043c68ebc3e4b50554f3a","slug":"jammu-and-kashmir-snowfall-makes-the-hills-good-will-be-good-for-summer-this-boon-for-farmers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u0926\u0915, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम ने करवट ली
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
{"_id":"5e3043c68ebc3e4b50554f3a","slug":"jammu-and-kashmir-snowfall-makes-the-hills-good-will-be-good-for-summer-this-boon-for-farmers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u0926\u0915, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कश्मीर में भयंकर ठंड
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
{"_id":"5e3043c68ebc3e4b50554f3a","slug":"jammu-and-kashmir-snowfall-makes-the-hills-good-will-be-good-for-summer-this-boon-for-farmers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u0926\u0915, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कश्मीर में भयंकर ठंड
- फोटो : बासित जरगर