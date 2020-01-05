शहर चुनें

I-League 2020: Mohun Bagan goes top with 2-0 win at Real Kashmir in srinagar

I-League 2020: तीन मिनट में दो गोल कर मोहन बागान ने रियल कश्मीर को दी मात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 08:22 PM IST
आई लीग मैच
1 of 5
आई लीग मैच - फोटो : बासित जरगर
रियल कश्मीर फुटबॉल क्लब को घरेलू मैदान पर मोहन बागान के हाथों 2-0 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। मैच के अंतिम 30 मिनट में मोहन बागान ने 71 और 73वें मिनट में दो गोल कर टीम को जीत दिलाई। मैच के दूसरे हाफ में 71वें मिनट में जोसेबा बेइतिया और 73वें मिनट में नोंगदाम्बा नाओरेम ने गोल किया। पहले मैच में चेन्नई सिटी को 2-1 से हारने के बाद रियल कश्मीर को सीजन की पहल हार मिली। इससे पहले दो मैच ड्रॉ रहे थे। 

 
