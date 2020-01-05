शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Traffic Started Unilaterally On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after four days of landslide

चार दिनों से बंद जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर एकतरफ से यातायात शुरू,फंसे थे हजारों वाहन व लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 04:18 PM IST
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
1 of 5
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामबन जिले में भूस्खलन के कारण चार दिनों से बंद रहे 270 किमी लंबे जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग को रविवार को एकतरफ से यातायात के लिए खोल दिया गया है। यातायात विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी। अधिकारी ने बताया भूस्खलन के बाद डिगडोल और चंदरकोट में राजमार्ग पर जमा हुए मलबे और पत्थरों को हटाने के बाद श्रीनगर से जम्मू की ओर वाहनों को जाने की अनुमति दे दी गई। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब वीकेंड पर भी करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, मात्र 2,999 रु में , एडमिशन के लिए अभी क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
landslide landslide on jammu srinagar highway jammu srinagar national highway
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

तालाब में सीप को दिखातीं रंजना
Agra

आगरा की एक बेटी, जो 'उगाती' है मोती, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे होती है इसकी खेती

5 जनवरी 2020

पथराव व फायरिंग की घटना में एक व्यक्ति की मौत
Agra

कासगंज: बिजली का तार डालने के विवाद में खूनी संघर्ष, भाजपा विधायक के रिश्तेदार की हत्या

5 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis (Advertorial)

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
जनता दरबार में मुख्यमंत्री ने सुनीं फरियादें।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में 250 लोगों से मिले CM योगी, सुनीं फरियाद, देखें जनता दरबार की तस्वीरें

5 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री शहर के चार बुद्धिजीवियों के घर पहुंचे और उन्हें कानून की जानकारी दी।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में चार बुद्धिजीवियों के घर पहुंचे CM योगी, बताईं CAA और NRC की खासियतें

5 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
चौधरी कैफुलवरा से मिले सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

कौन हैं ये मुस्लिम शख्स कैफुलबरा? योगी से क्या गहरा नाता, पहले इसी से क्यों मिले मुख्यमंत्री

5 जनवरी 2020

गांवों में चौपाल लगाने पहुंचे ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा
Agra

योगी सरकार में कानून का राज, तोड़ने वालों पर कसेंगे नकेल- श्रीकांत शर्मा

5 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हार्ट अटैक
Jammu

यंग स्ट्रोक की चपेट में आ रहे युवा, ठंड में ब्लड प्रेशर को नजरअंदाज करना हो रहा घातक

5 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

किसी को राह बदलने में जरा सी देर लगती है, अजय पाठक द्वारा रिकॉर्ड की गई आखिरी गज़ल का मर्डर कनेक्शन

5 जनवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis (Advertorial)

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
विज्ञापन
Tourist Huge Rush in mussoorie After snowfall and Traffic jam Vehicle skid due to frost Photos
Dehradun

मसूरी में बर्फबारी के बाद बढ़ी पर्यटकों की मुसीबत, लगा लंबा जाम, फिसल रहे वाहन, तस्वीरें... 

5 जनवरी 2020

सीए संस्थान का दीक्षांत समारोह
Kanpur

सीए संस्थान का दीक्षांत समारोह, 5 राज्यों के नए नवेले 565 चार्टर्ड अकॉउंटेंट्स को दिए गए प्रमाण पत्र

5 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
कुख्यात रोहित को संरक्षण देने वाला भूपेंद्र बाफर
Baghpat

पश्चिमी यूपी में गैंगवार की आशंका, कई बदमाशों ने मिलाए हाथ, जेलों से मिले इनपुट पर अफसर चौकन्ने

5 जनवरी 2020

पुस्तक मेला में उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़
Delhi NCR

विश्व पुस्तक मेला: स्टॉल सजे भी नहीं थे कि पहुंचने लगे लोग, पहले ही दिन उमड़ी 80 हजार लोगों की भीड़

5 जनवरी 2020

भारती सिंह, रवीना टंडन, फराह खान
Chandigarh

कम नहीं हो रही भारती, रवीना टंडन और फराह खान की मुश्किलें, अब एक और केस हुआ दर्ज

5 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

हत्याकांड की हकीकत: सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल फोटो बयां कर रहे गायक परिवार के साथ हुई बर्बरता की कहानी

5 जनवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
Varanasi

मकर संक्रांति पर भी 'मोदी-शाह' का दबदबा, आसमान में उड़ान भरेगी नंबर वन जोड़ी

5 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

शामली: चौहरे हत्याकांड के बाद कॉलोनी में दहशत, दिन में भी दरवाजा खोलने से कतरा रहे लोग  

5 जनवरी 2020

manali winter carnival manali winter queen 2020 first round of models
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच सुंदरियों ने मनाली में रैंप पर बिखेरे जलवे

5 जनवरी 2020

प्रियंका गांधी
Meerut

प्रियंका के दौरे से यूपी में चढ़ा सियासी पारा, पुलिस उत्पीड़न के मुद्दे को खूब हवा दे रही कांग्रेस 

5 जनवरी 2020

महफूज अली का परिवार।
Gorakhpur

सऊदी जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो ये खबर आंखें नम कर देगी, गया था कमाने, लौट के आई 'लाश'

5 जनवरी 2020

IAS couple will run main department and authority of Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में चलेगा IAS दंपति का राज, घर भी चलाएंगे, गोरखपुर भी संभालेंगे

5 जनवरी 2020

(फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मेट्रो को लेकर CM योगी के दो बड़े ऐलान, देखें क्या होगा रूट, कहां-कहां बनेंगे स्टेशन?

5 जनवरी 2020

गायक व पत्नी और बेटी की हत्या
Meerut

पाठक परिवार हत्याकांड: अजय के घर में गुप्त रास्ता, वारदात के बाद यहीं से गए हत्यारे!

5 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जंगलों में आग से करीब 40 करोड़ जानवरों की मौत, पीएम मॉरिसन ने रद्द की भारत यात्रा

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जंगलों में भीषण आग लगी है। करीब 40 करोड़ जानवरों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। वहीं स्थिति को देखते हुए पीएम मॉरिसन ने भारत की यात्रा रद्द कर दी है। देखिए रिपोर्ट

5 जनवरी 2020

राजस्थान में नवजातों की मौत 3:02

राजस्थान में बच्चों की मौत का बढ़ रहा आंकड़ा, कोटा के बाद जोधपुर, बीकानेर में भी बिगड़े हालात

5 जनवरी 2020

ईरान पर ट्रंप का वार 1:23

राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की ईरान को चेतावनी, ‘हमें नुकसान पहुंचाया तो कर देंगे उनके 52 ठिकाने तबाह’

5 जनवरी 2020

ईरान-अमेरिका 1:26

इराक में अमेरिकी दूतावास और सेना पर ईरान ने किया , मस्जिद पर लाल झंडा फहराकर किया जंग का ऐलान

5 जनवरी 2020

ओवैसी भड़के इमरान पर 1:26

फेक वीडियो पर इमरान खान को ओवैसी की लताड़, बोले, ‘भारतीय मुस्लिमों को भारत का मुसलमान होने पर गर्व’

5 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited