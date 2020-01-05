चार दिनों से बंद जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर एकतरफ से यातायात शुरू,फंसे थे हजारों वाहन व लोग

{"_id":"5e11bf088ebc3e87f54a3e66","slug":"traffic-started-unilaterally-on-jammu-srinagar-national-highway-after-four-days-of-landslide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942,\u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u0935 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e11bf088ebc3e87f54a3e66","slug":"traffic-started-unilaterally-on-jammu-srinagar-national-highway-after-four-days-of-landslide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942,\u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u0935 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e11bf088ebc3e87f54a3e66","slug":"traffic-started-unilaterally-on-jammu-srinagar-national-highway-after-four-days-of-landslide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942,\u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u0935 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e11bf088ebc3e87f54a3e66","slug":"traffic-started-unilaterally-on-jammu-srinagar-national-highway-after-four-days-of-landslide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942,\u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u0935 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e11bf088ebc3e87f54a3e66","slug":"traffic-started-unilaterally-on-jammu-srinagar-national-highway-after-four-days-of-landslide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942,\u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u0935 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला