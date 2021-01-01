शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   happy new year 2021 225 terrorist killed including 46 top commanders last year

तस्वीरें: बीता साल बना आतंकियों का काल, 46 टॉप आतंकी कमांडर समेत 225 किए ढेर, 60 जवान वतन पर कुर्बान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 01 Jan 2021 09:01 AM IST
security forces
1 of 8
security forces - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वर्ष 2020 में जहां पूरी विश्व कोरोना महामारी से जूझ रहा था, वहीं पाकिस्तान जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों की सप्लाई करने में लगा था। बीते वर्ष में जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षा बलों ने 225 आतंकी को मार गिराया है, जिनमें बड़ी संख्या में आतंकी ने सीमा पार से घुसपैठ कर यहां आए थे। प्रदेश में सुरक्षा बलों ने आतंकियों के खिलाफ 100 सफल ऑपरेशन किए। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu terrorist encounter new year 2021 security forces

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

यूनाइटेड सिख संस्था ने गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर खोला किसान मॉल
Delhi NCR

आंदोलनरत किसानों को मिलता है जरूरत का सारा सामान, यूनाइटेड सिख संस्था ने बॉर्डर पर खोला किसान मॉल

1 जनवरी 2021

गुलमर्ग में नए साल का स्वागत
Jammu

तस्वीरें: पर्यटकों ने ऐसे किया नव वर्ष 2021 का स्वागत, ‘हैप्पी न्यू इयर’ की गूंज से गूंज उठी घाटी

1 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
KIA SONET

युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
Haryana weather News
Ambala

47 साल में दूसरी बार जमा हरियाणा, हिसार में तापमान -1.2 डिग्री, देखें प्रचंड ठंड की तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2021

chandigarh
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ : प्लाजा व अरोमा चौक पर सन्नाटा, क्लब-डिस्कोथेक रहे गुलजार, तस्वीरों में देखें नववर्ष का जश्न

1 जनवरी 2021

ग्रहों के बुरे प्रभाव नहीं बनेंगे चिंता का विषय, कुछ ही स्लॉट शेष जल्दी बुक कीजिये उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में नववर्ष पूजन
Puja

ग्रहों के बुरे प्रभाव नहीं बनेंगे चिंता का विषय, कुछ ही स्लॉट शेष जल्दी बुक कीजिये उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में नववर्ष पूजन
नए साल को लेकर मेरठ में की गईं तैयारियां
Meerut

Happy New Year 2021: मेरठ के होटल, रेस्टोरेंट में होंगी डीजे नाइट, नाचते-गाते लोग कहेंगे हैप्पी न्यू ईयर

1 जनवरी 2021

नए साल का जश्न मनाते युवा
Meerut

नए साल पर मस्ती में डूबा शहर, डीजे पर झूमे युवा, देखिए डांस की तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
security forces
security forces - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह
डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षाबल
सुरक्षाबल - फोटो : बासित जरगर
security forces
security forces - फोटो : बासित जरगर
security forces
security forces - फोटो : बासित जरगर
संदिग्ध लोगों के पास से मिले हथियार
संदिग्ध लोगों के पास से मिले हथियार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षाबल
सुरक्षाबल - फोटो : PTi
security forces
security forces - फोटो : बासित जरगर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X