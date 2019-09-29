शहर चुनें

कब जान चली जाए पता नहीं, एलओसी के आखिरी गांव जबड़ा-बटाड के लोग पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी से खौफ में

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली, जबड़ा, उड़ी सेक्टर, Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 01:50 AM IST
एलओसी
एलओसी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
खूबसूरती और हरियाली के लिए जाने जाते शम्साबादी पहाड़ियों में बसे गांव जबड़ा-बटाड की फिजा में आजकल बारूद की दुर्गंध फैली हुई है। उत्तरी कश्मीर के उड़ी सेक्टर से सटी एलओसी के आखिरी गांव के लोग पाकिस्तान की तरफ से लगातार की जा रही गोलाबारी से काफी दहशतजदा हैं। इन्हें डर है, पता नहीं कब जान चली जाए। पाकिस्तानी सेना की पोस्ट से मात्र 750 मीटर दूर स्थित इस गांव के लोग अगर यहां टिके हुए हैं तो सिर्फ भारतीय सेना के सहारे। अमर उजाला की टीम ने इस गांव का दौरा कर हकीकत जानी। चारों तरफ तबाही के मंजर, टूटे घर और खौफजदा चहरें अपनी दास्तां ब्यां कर रहे थे।  
exclusive एक्सक्लूसिव uri sector indian army ceasefire violation
