China further strengthened its military capability at LAC near Galvan Valley

चीन के मंसूबों का इन तस्वीरों से हुआ खुलासा, निपटने के लिए भारत भी तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Thu, 18 Jun 2020 01:50 PM IST
चीन ने एलएसी पर बढ़ाई सैन्य ताकत
1 of 5
चीन ने एलएसी पर बढ़ाई सैन्य ताकत - फोटो : PLANET LABS INC/[email protected]
अंतरराष्ट्रीय मीडिया के जरिये सामने आई सेटेलाइट तस्वीरों से चीन के मंसूबों का एक बार फिर बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। इन तस्वीरों में साफ दिख रहा है कि गलवां घाटी के करीब एलएसी पर चीन ने भी अपनी सैन्य क्षमता को और मजबूत किया है। 

 
china lac galvan valley

चीन ने एलएसी पर बढ़ाई सैन्य ताकत
