हलवाई की दुकान में घुसा पैंथर, ग्रामीणों ने लाठियों से पीट-पीटकर किया अधमरा
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 04:00 PM IST
बेजुबान पर हमला करके एक बार फिर से इंसानों ने मानवीय संवेदना को ताक पर रखते हुए एक पैंथर को पीट पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। आज राजस्थान के दौसा जिले में एक पैंथर हलवाई की दुकान में घुस गया जिसके बाद वो ग्रामीणों के हत्थे चढ़ गया। नतीजतन लाठी-डंडों से लैस ग्रामीण पैंथर पर टूट पड़े और उसको पीट-पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया।
