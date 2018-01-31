बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
युवती में भूत बताया और मंदिर में बेहोश होने तक जबरन नचवाया, भगवान के दर ये कैसा खेल
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 01:06 PM IST
मांदिर में आस्था से सराबोर माहौल और भक्तों की भीड़ के बीच एक युवती से ज्यादती। एेसा काला नजारा देखने को मिला है। आज जैसलमेर के पोकरण में हुई एक घटना ने सभी को शर्मसार कर दिया। यहां आस्था के दर पर भरी भीड़ के बीच अंधविश्वास के चलते एक युवती से ज्यादती हुई। वीडियो वायरल होते ही ये घटना चर्चा का विषय बन गई है।
