{"_id":"5a72af984f1c1b88268b7cbd","slug":"rajasthan-by-elections-re-celebrations-begins-at-congress-party-offices-in-alwar-ajmer-bhilwara","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915, \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932, \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0906\u0945\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस कार्यालयों में अर्से बाद लौटी रौनक, जश्न का माहौल, बीजेपी आॅफिस से कार्यकर्ता गायब
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 12:04 PM IST
राजस्थान उपचुनाव के नतीजों में धीरे धीरे सामने आ रहे रूझानों को देखते हुए कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को उत्साह बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। रूझानों को ही परिणाम मानते हुए अब कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता सड़कों तक पर उतर आए हैं और जश्न मनाने लगे हैं। अलवर और अजमेर लोकसभा उपचुनाव के नतीजे कांग्रेस के पक्ष में जाते हुए देखी जा सकती है।
