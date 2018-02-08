बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7bd1a54f1c1b8d268b8e81","slug":"rajashan-jaipur-rahul-gandhi-have-problem-between-pilot-and-gehlot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u092c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस नेता की टी-पार्टी राहुल गांधी के लिए परेशानी का सबब, जानें कैसे...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:36 AM IST
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रतिभा पाटिल इन दिनों जयपुर में हैं। वे बीते कई दिनों में राज्यपाल सहित कई राजनेताओं से मुलाकात कर चुकी हैं। इन्हीं कार्यक्रमों के सिलसिले में आज राजस्थान के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और राहुल गांधी के करीबी नेताओं में से एक अशोक गहलोत ने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति के सम्मान में टी-पार्टी का आयोजन किया है। जिसमें राजस्थान कांग्रेस के तमाम दिग्गज नेता सम्मलित हुए है। लेकिन इस पार्टी में एक शख्स पर सभी की निगाहें टिकी हुई थी, लेकिन उम्मीदों के विपरित वह नजर नहीं आए। जिसके बाद पार्टी में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति से ज्यादा चर्चा उस शख्स की अनुपस्थिति को लेकर हो रही है।
