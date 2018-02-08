बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7bbf814f1c1b641f8b480d","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-war-at-social-media-about-a-police-constable-caste","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"925 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0935\u093f\u092b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
925 करोड़ की लूट विफल करने वाले कांस्टेबल को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर जंग, जानें क्या..
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 08:39 AM IST
देश की सबसे बड़ी डकैती के मंसूबों को विफल करने वाले एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल को लेकर अलग ही जंग प्रारंभ हो गई। यह जंग सोशल मीडिया पर लड़ी जा रही है। दरअसल सोमवार देर रात जयपुर के शहर के बीचोंबीच स्थित एक्सिस बैंक की चेस्ट ब्रांच में 13 बदमाशों ने धावा बोल दिया था। इस दौरान बैंक के भीतर मौजूद राजस्थान पुलिस के कांस्टेबल सीताराम की बहादुरी के चलते सभी बदमाश भाग खड़े हुए। जिस वक्त डकैती का प्रयास हुए उस दौरान बैंक में करीब 925 करोड़ रुपए रखे हुए थे।
