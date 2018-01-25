बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पद्मावत: इस राज्य के आधा दर्जन जिले बंद, 20 से अधिक जिले प्रभावित, तोड़-फोड़ जारी
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 12:24 PM IST
रैलियों, प्रदर्शनों और जनता कर्फ्यू के आह्वान के बीच संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म 'पद्मावत' आज रिलीज हो गई। फिल्म समीक्षक भले ही इस फिल्म को विवादित नहीं बता रहे हैं, लेकिन करणी सेना बैन की मांग पर अड़ी हुई है। नतीजतन देश के कई राज्यों में करणी सेना का हिंसक प्रदर्शन जारी है। वहीं राजस्थान इन प्रदर्शनों से सबसे अधिक प्रभावित है। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने यहां के करीब आधा दर्जन जिलों में बंद का आह्वान किया है। जबकि 20 से अधिक जिलों में प्रदर्शनों के चलते जनजीवन प्रभावित हुआ है। वहीं करणी सेना की ओर से जयपुर में फिल्म के विरोध में रैली का आयोजन किया गया।
