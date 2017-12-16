क्रिसमस हो या दीपावली, होली हो या ईद, पूरे 365 दिन खुलता है ये सरकारी स्कूल
no christmas no new year this school opens 365 days for students
सरकारी स्कूलों के नाम से आपके मन में जो छवि बनती है, उससे बिलकुल उलट एक सरकारी स्कूल एक शानदार मिसाल कायम कर रहा है। राजस्थान का ये सरकारी स्कूल छुट्टी के दिन भी बंद नहीं होता। पिछले दो साल से यहां हर रोज पढ़ाई होती है। पूरे प्रदेश में अपनी अलग पहचान बना चुका ये सरकारी स्कूल राजस्थान के अलवर जिले में स्थित कोटकासिम के पास ही ऊजौली गांव में है। इसका नाम शहीद बलवंतसिंह राजकीय आदर्श उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय है। स्कूल के शिक्षकों ने अपनी मेहनत के जरिये आज सरकारी स्कूल की परिभाषा को बदलकर रख दिया है।
