अफराजुल-शंभूलाल व चेतन से लेकर 'पद्मावती' तक, सुर्खियों में रहीं ये सनसनीखेज घटनाएं

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 02:54 PM IST
Padmavati, Chetan Saini, Afrajul and Doctor's strike, these incidents due to highlight of rajasthan

पूरे देशभर में पिछले एक माह से राजस्थान सुर्खियों में छाया हुआ है। यहां एक के बाद एक चौंका देने वाली घटनाएं हुई हैं। राजसमंद लाइव मर्डर मामले में पिछले दो दिनों से उदयपुर और राजसमंद में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद कर दी गईं और धारा 144 लागू है। यहां आरोपी शंभूलाल के समर्थन में हिंदू संगठनों ने रैली निकालने का प्रयास किया, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। ऐसे में प्रदर्शनकारियों की ओर से पथराव हो गया और बचाव में पुलिस को भी पथराव करना पड़ा। मामले में कई लोगों की गिरफ्तारियां हुई। जिनमें उपदेश राणा को भी उदयपुर जाने से पहले गिरफ्तार किया गया।

