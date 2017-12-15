बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अफराजुल-शंभूलाल व चेतन से लेकर 'पद्मावती' तक, सुर्खियों में रहीं ये सनसनीखेज घटनाएं
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 02:54 PM IST
पूरे देशभर में पिछले एक माह से राजस्थान सुर्खियों में छाया हुआ है। यहां एक के बाद एक चौंका देने वाली घटनाएं हुई हैं। राजसमंद लाइव मर्डर मामले में पिछले दो दिनों से उदयपुर और राजसमंद में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद कर दी गईं और धारा 144 लागू है। यहां आरोपी शंभूलाल के समर्थन में हिंदू संगठनों ने रैली निकालने का प्रयास किया, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। ऐसे में प्रदर्शनकारियों की ओर से पथराव हो गया और बचाव में पुलिस को भी पथराव करना पड़ा। मामले में कई लोगों की गिरफ्तारियां हुई। जिनमें उपदेश राणा को भी उदयपुर जाने से पहले गिरफ्तार किया गया।
