Weather Update today Gorakhpur change weather after heavy rain latest photos

Weather Update: शहरवासियों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बनी ये बारिश, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 20 Jun 2020 03:13 PM IST
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर व आस पास के जिले में शनिवार को सुबह से ही झमाझम बारिश होती रही। लगातार हो रही बारिश शहरवासियों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गई है। शहर के कई इलाकों में जलभराव के कारण लोगों का घरों से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है।
weather update today weather report today heavy rain weather update gorakhpur news gorakhpur weather report

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
