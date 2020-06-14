शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Weather update Gorakhpur UP rain will be start today due to heavy heat wave latest weather image

Gorakhpur Weather: पुरवा हवा ने दी उमस भरी गर्मी से राहत, जानिए कब बरसेगा झमाझम पानी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 14 Jun 2020 08:39 AM IST
gorakhpur weather
1 of 5
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
गोरखपुर व आस पास के इलाकों में करीब 16 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चली पुरवा हवा ने शनिवार को शहरवासियों को गर्मी से थोड़ी राहत दी। पूरे दिन सूरज और बादलों की लुकाछिपी चलती रही। ऐसे में पारा भी शुक्रवार की तुलना में कम ही रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स से पूरा होगा सेना में अफसर बनने का आपका सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
today weather report weather update heat wave in gorakhpur heat wave in up heat wave today degree celsius weather today

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

नेपाल में चार सितारा होटल को बनाया जा रहा है क्वारंटीन सेंटर, इस रकम पर मिलेगी लग्जरी सुविधा

14 जून 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने खत्म किया इन लोगों का वनवास, 100 साल से ऐसे बीता रहे थे जिंदगी

14 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
देश के टॉप सौ विश्वविद्यालयों में ग्राफिक एरा शामिल
Graphic Era

देश के टॉप सौ विश्वविद्यालयों में ग्राफिक एरा शामिल
Indo nepal border
Gorakhpur

नेपाल सरकार के खिलाफ दूसरे दिन भी प्रदर्शन जारी, छात्रों ने बढ़ चढ़कर लिया हिस्सा, देखें तस्वीरें

14 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गर्मी से परेशान हुआ बंदर, गला सूखा तो ऐसे बुझाई प्यास, देखें तस्वीरें

14 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Solar Eclipse
Shimla

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: इन तीन राशियों को मिलेगा शुभ फल, करें ये उपासना

14 जून 2020

आईपीएस, आईआरएस अफसर बनकर ठगी करने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा
Kanpur

यूपी: आईपीएस, आईआरएस अफसर बनकर ठगी करने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा, वेेबसाइट भी बनाई, राजनीतिक पैठ की पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस

14 जून 2020

देश के टॉप सौ विश्वविद्यालयों में ग्राफिक एरा शामिल
Graphic Era

देश के टॉप सौ विश्वविद्यालयों में ग्राफिक एरा शामिल
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Prayagraj

शिक्षक भर्ती मामले में नकल माफिया चंद्रमा यादव को भी नामजद कर लिया गया है।

14 जून 2020

कृष्ण भक्ति में लीन विदेशी भक्त
Agra

कृष्ण भक्ति में लीन विदेशी भक्तों को नहीं कोरोना का खौफ, वृंदावन की गलियों में दिखा ऐसा नजारा

14 जून 2020

सपा नेता के इशारे पर औरैया में हुआ था खूनी संघर्ष
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा नेता के इशारे पर खेला गया था खूनी खेल, ताबड़तोड़ गोलियों से हुई थी भाई बहन की मौत, चार्जशीट दाखिल

13 जून 2020

आरोपी फर्जी शिक्षिका
Agra

अनामिका प्रकरण: फर्जी शिक्षिका को मिलती थी आधी से भी कम सैलरी, बाकी रुपये कौन लेता था ?

13 जून 2020

लद्दाख स्काउट्स में शामिल हुए 127 जवान
Jammu

देश की सेवा के लिए लद्दाख स्काउट्स में शामिल हुए 127 जवान, देखें तस्वीरें

13 जून 2020

Uttarakhand Soldier yamuna Martyred in kupwara, Last Wish Incomplete, parents Crying
Dehradun

शहीद यमुना की ये इच्छा रह गई अधूरी, इसी महीने आने वाले थे घर, उससे पहले ही आ गई शहादत की खबर

13 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: आसमान में छाए हल्के बादल, तापमान में आई गिरावट, जानिए कब मिलेगी उमस भरी गर्मी से राहत

13 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

मुर्ग मुसल्लम हो या फिर लजीज कबाब पराठा..., नॉनवेज के शौकीनों को अभी करना होगा इंतजार

13 जून 2020

शहीद मेजर मनोज तलवार का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

तिरंगे में लिपटकर आया था शहीद मेजर का पार्थिव शरीर, चिट्ठी में लिखा था, मम्मी-पापा मैं युद्ध में अपना फर्ज निभा रहा हूं

13 जून 2020

पूर्व पीएम इंदिरा गांधी और महंत दिग्विजयनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस महंत के निधन पर इंदिरा गांधी भी हो गई थीं दुखी, कहा था- 'ऐसे लोग धरती पर नहीं मिलते'

13 जून 2020

Surya Grahan
Gorakhpur

Surya Grahan 2020: सूर्य ग्रहण के बाद जरूर करें ये काम, ज्योतिष के अनुसार घर में होगी धन की वर्षा

13 जून 2020

एटीएम से नकदी चोरी करने के आरोपी
Agra

तीन मिनट में एटीएम खोलकर 6.27 लाख की चोरी, सात घंटे में खुलासा, चौंकाने वाली है यह वारदात

13 जून 2020

पाकिस्तान ने किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन
Jammu

आठ सैनिकों के मारे जाने और 19 के घायल होने के बाद भी नहीं सुधरा पाकिस्तान, फिर की नापाक हरकत

13 जून 2020

fake teacher
Lucknow

अनामिका प्रकरण: अब सामने आएगा असली सच, कैसे मिली थी नौकरी?

13 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited