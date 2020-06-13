शहर चुनें
नेपाल में चार सितारा होटल को बनाया जा रहा है क्वारंटीन सेंटर, इस रकम पर मिलेगी लग्जरी सुविधा

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 04:44 PM IST
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण को देखते हुए नेपाल प्रशासन ने रूपनदेही जिला सहित चितवन और काठमांडू के सभी होटलों को क्वारंटीन सेंटर बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। होटल एसोसिएशन नेपाल हान ने उन होटलों की सूची प्रशासन को सौप दिया है।
