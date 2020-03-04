शहर चुनें

State level team investigated arrangement of isolation ward for Coronavirus in indo-nepal border

नेपाल बॉर्डर से गोरखपुर आ सकता है कोरोनावायरस, राज्य स्तरीय टीम सीमा पर अलर्ट

Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 07:02 PM IST
indo-nepal border
indo-nepal border - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोनावायरस को लेकर हर तरफ सतर्कता बरती जा रही है। वहीं जिले में नेपाल से लगी सीमा से लेकर जिला अस्पताल तक इंतजाम किया गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग को अंदेशा है कि भारत-नेपाल सीमा से कोरोनावारस अपने देश में आ सकता है। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ही नहीं पुलिस एसएसबी की भी पैनी नजर सीमा पर बनी हुई है। नेपाल से भारत आने एवं जाने वालों की स्क्रिनिंग की जा रही है। वहीं कोरानो को लेकर बचाव की व्यवस्था का जायजा लेने राज्य स्तरीय टीम भी सीमा से सटे जिलों में पहुंची। जिला अस्पताल में आइसोलेशन वार्ड में व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। इसके बाद सोनौली सीमा पर बने कैंप में पहुंचकर जांच में जुटे डॉक्टरों को जरूरी दिशा निर्देश भी दिए।
