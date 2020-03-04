नेपाल बॉर्डर से गोरखपुर आ सकता है कोरोनावायरस, राज्य स्तरीय टीम सीमा पर अलर्ट

{"_id":"5e5f909d8ebc3eeb320e3765","slug":"state-level-team-investigated-arrangement-of-isolation-ward-for-coronavirus-in-indo-nepal-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
indo-nepal border
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5f909d8ebc3eeb320e3765","slug":"state-level-team-investigated-arrangement-of-isolation-ward-for-coronavirus-in-indo-nepal-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
indo-nepal border
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5f909d8ebc3eeb320e3765","slug":"state-level-team-investigated-arrangement-of-isolation-ward-for-coronavirus-in-indo-nepal-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
indo-nepal border
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5f909d8ebc3eeb320e3765","slug":"state-level-team-investigated-arrangement-of-isolation-ward-for-coronavirus-in-indo-nepal-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
indo-nepal border
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5f909d8ebc3eeb320e3765","slug":"state-level-team-investigated-arrangement-of-isolation-ward-for-coronavirus-in-indo-nepal-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
indo-nepal border
- फोटो : अमर उजाला