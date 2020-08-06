शहर चुनें
Sri Ram Mandir ayodhya ram janmabhoomi connected to gorakhnath temple Special story

राम जन्म भूमि से गोरक्षपीठ का है गहरा नाता, इन महंतों ने निभाई है खास भूमिका

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 06 Aug 2020 11:47 AM IST
गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर ब्रह्मलीन महंत दिग्विजय नाथ, महंत अवैद्यनाथ, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)।
गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर ब्रह्मलीन महंत दिग्विजय नाथ, महंत अवैद्यनाथ, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)।
राम जन्म भूमि आंदोलन से गोरक्षपीठ का गहरा नाता रहा है। बात 1949 की है। अयोध्या में मानस यज्ञ प्रारंभ हुआ। इसमें प्रदेश हिंदू महासभा के अध्यक्ष के रूप में गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर महंत दिग्विजयनाथ ने भाग लिया था।
ram janm bhoomi ram mandir गोरखनाथ मंदिर gorakhnath temple ram janm bhoomi ayodhya ram janmabhoomi movement

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

दिवाली के रूप में मनाया गया श्रीराम मंदिर का भूमि पूजन, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसा रहा शहर का नजारा

6 अगस्त 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इस महंत ने 'राम जन्मभूमि' को लेकर पूरे देश में चलाया आंदोलन, अब इनके शिष्य निभा रहे हैं खास भूमिका

6 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या भूमिपूजन की खुशी में पूरे देश में जले दीये
Delhi NCR

अयोध्या में भूमिपूजन और दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सजा राम दरबार, शंखनाद और दीपोत्सव से जगमगाए शहर

6 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: सु्प्रीम कोर्ट की जांच समिति ने एफआईआर और पीएम रिपोर्ट सहित अब तक की कार्रवाई का ब्योरा मांगा

6 अगस्त 2020

गुंजन और सूर्यांशी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

दोहरा हत्याकांडः चार बार हुई पंचायत, नहीं सुधरा पति, पत्नी-बेटी की हत्याओं के बाद खौफनाक था घर का नजारा

6 अगस्त 2020

आगरा में हुई बारिश (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

मौसमः सूखा बीता सावन, अब भादों से उम्मीद, ताजनगरी में कम बरसे बदरा

6 अगस्त 2020

मनोज सिन्हा
Jammu

मनोज सिन्हा होंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर के नए उपराज्यपाल, पढ़ें सिन्हा का सफरनामा जिसमें है 2017 का वो किस्सा

6 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन ट्रायल
Gorakhpur

CoronaVirus Vaccine: जिन वालंटियरों पर हुआ है कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रायल, अब उनकी सेहत की होगी जांच

6 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर
Gorakhpur

विहिप ने ऐसे मनाया राम जन्मभूमि पूजन का उत्सव, तस्वीरों में शहर का नया रंग

6 अगस्त 2020

राजा मान सिंह का फाइल फोटो
Agra

राजा मान सिंह हत्याकांडः सजा काट रहे तीन दोषी बीमार, जेल अस्पताल में भर्ती

6 अगस्त 2020

मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
Agra

फर्जी शिक्षिका प्रकरणः मास्टर माइंड की रिमांड नहीं ले सकी सोरों पुलिस, दाखिल करेगी अर्जी

6 अगस्त 2020

राजीव और रिंकी के फाइल फोटो
Agra

एक जिद से हुआ प्रेम कहानी का दुखद अंत, छह महीने पहले हुई थी शादी, अधूरा रह गया वादा...

6 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा का बना रहे हैं प्लान तो पढ़ लें ये खबर, डीएम ने जारी किए निर्देश

6 अगस्त 2020

दीपों से जगमग हुआ श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
Agra

जय श्रीराम के जयकारों से गूंजी कान्हा की नगरी, दीपों से जगमग हुआ श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान

6 अगस्त 2020

मुस्लिमों ने बांटी मिठाई, हिंदूवादी संगठनों ने चलाई आतिशबाजी
Agra

आसमान में गूंजा श्रीराम का उद्घोष, मंदिर जगमगाए, घरों में दीप जलाए, मुस्लिमों ने बांटी मिठाई

6 अगस्त 2020

श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: ब्रज में मनाया गया उत्सव
Agra

Ram Mandir: राम के रंग में रंगी कृष्ण की नगरी, राधा का गांव भी सराबोर, बृषभान कुंड में नौका पर रामायण पाठ

6 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
Agra

Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir: ब्रज में हाई अलर्ट, संवेदनशील स्थानों पर पुलिस तैनात, चप्पे-चप्पे पर नजर

6 अगस्त 2020

कश्मीरी गंज स्थित रामजानकी मंदिर में की गई सजावट
Varanasi

रामलला की अगवानी में काशी में घर-घर मनी दिवाली, गूंजता रहा जय श्रीराम का उद्घोष

6 अगस्त 2020

कानपुर में अयोध्या जैसा उत्सव
Kanpur

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: कानपुर में अयोध्या जैसा उत्सव, शंखनाद संग दिवाली, देखें तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

चंडीगढ़।
Chandigarh

राम मंदिर शिलान्यास पर चंडीगढ़ में जश्न, दीपावली जैसा माहौल, देखें- 25 खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर मनाई गई दीवाली
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर मनी दीपावली आतिशबाजी करके मनाई गई भूमि पूजन की खुशी

5 अगस्त 2020

महंत दिग्विजय नाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
महंत दिग्विजय नाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो।
श्रीराम मंदिर की खुशी में दीपक जलाकर उत्सव मनाते मंदिर लोग।
श्रीराम मंदिर की खुशी में दीपक जलाकर उत्सव मनाते मंदिर लोग।
