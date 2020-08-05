शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Ram mandir ayodhya temple news Special story of Mahant Avaidyanath and CM yogi Adityanath

इस महंत ने 'राम जन्मभूमि' को लेकर पूरे देश में चलाया आंदोलन, अब इनके शिष्य निभा रहे हैं खास भूमिका

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 01:06 PM IST
योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आधुनिक भारत में क्षेत्र व जनसभा के आधार पर 1857 और आपातकाल के विरुद्ध हुए जन आंदोलन से भी बड़ा आंदोलन 'राम जन्मभूमि आंदोलन' रहा है। इसका नेतृत्व गोरक्ष पीठाधीश्वर रहे ब्रह्मलीन महान अवैद्यनाथ ने किया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
30 दिन में करें NDA/NA की पक्की तैयारी, मात्र 2,499 रुपये में आज ही लें स्कोर बूस्टर कोर्स में दाखिला
Click Here
विज्ञापन
ram mandir ayodhya ayodhya ram mandir ram mandir ram temple राम मंदिर अयोध्या राम मंदिर

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पीएम मोदी
Gorakhpur

अयोध्या में पीएम मोदी राम जन्मभूमि पूजन के बाद करेंगे ये खास पूजा, जानिए इसकी क्या है अहमियत

5 अगस्त 2020

सुजीत कुमार झा, फराज जावेद अलवी, फिटवन सेंटर, पेपर मिल
Lucknow

लखनऊः छह फीट की दूरी के फॉर्मूले पर आज से जिम खोलने की तैयारी

5 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन कार्यक्रम को लेकर शहर के प्रमुख्य जगहों पर सजावट किया गया है।
Gorakhpur

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: राम मंदिर की खुशी में सज गया है गोरखपुर शहर, मंदिरों में गूंज रही है राम नाम की धुन, देखें तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: राममय हुई गोरक्षनगरी, चौक-चौराहों के साथ घर-द्वार भी सजे, तस्वीरों में देखें दीपोत्सव का अद्भुत नजारा

5 अगस्त 2020

जन्माष्टमी पर तुलसी के पत्तों से कराएं भगवान विष्णु का सहस्रनाम
Puja

जन्माष्टमी पर तुलसी के पत्तों से कराएं भगवान विष्णु का सहस्रनाम
Dr RN Singh
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: प्रशासन ने क्लीनिक पर चलाया बुल्डोजर, डॉक्टर ने मलबे पर बैठकर देखने शुरू किए मरीज

5 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

श्रीराम मंदिर भूमि पूजन का उत्साह
Kanpur

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में दिखा उल्लास, दिन में ही मनाई दिवाली, जय श्रीराम के जयकारे

5 अगस्त 2020

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan celebration in uttarakhand latest update in hindi : ram mandir pujan in badrinath
Dehradun

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: बदरीनाथ धाम में हुई भव्य पूजा, रावल ने की विशेष आरती, तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
विज्ञापन
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: हरमोनियम बजाते राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह
Agra

Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir : योगी के मंत्री ने बजाई हरमोनियम, राम भजनों की धुन पर झूमे भक्त

5 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर को लेकर खुशी
Meerut

राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन: पश्चिमी यूपी के मंदिरों में गूंज उठे श्रीराम के जयकारे, चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स तैनात

5 अगस्त 2020

जन्माष्टमी पर तुलसी के पत्तों से कराएं भगवान विष्णु का सहस्रनाम
Puja

जन्माष्टमी पर तुलसी के पत्तों से कराएं भगवान विष्णु का सहस्रनाम
अयोध्या में भूमि पूजन।
Lucknow

ये हैं अयोध्या में भूमिपूजन की ऐतिहासिक तस्वीरें, पीएम मोदी ने चांदी की नौ ईंटें रखकर किया शिलान्यास, तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan celebration in uttarakhand latest update in hindi : celebration photos from all over state
Dehradun

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: राम मय हुई देवभूमि, जगमगाने लगे दीए, दिन में ही मनाई दिवाली, तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

रामजन्म भूमिपूजन के बाद मन रही खुशी
Lucknow

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के रामजन्म भूमिपूजन करते ही अयोध्या में छाई खुशी की लहर, जगह-जगह बंटने लगे लड्डू, देखें तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

शुभांगी और शिवा सिंह
Lucknow

सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में इन्होंने लिखी कामयाबी की इबारत, बोले- मेहनत, लगन के साथ त्याग भी जरूरी

5 अगस्त 2020

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें हाल-ए-कश्मीरः घर-घर फहराया गया तिरंगा, छावनी में तब्दील श्रीनगर का ये इलाका

5 अगस्त 2020

श्रीराम को दंडवत प्रणाम करते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
Lucknow

30 वर्षों बाद रामलला के दरबार पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, भगवान के चरणों में किया दंडवत प्रणाम

5 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या से जुड़ी है आगरा के राम मंदिर की कहानी
Agra

Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir: अयोध्या से जुड़ी है आगरा के राम मंदिर की कहानी, छह दिसंबर 1992 को हुआ था निर्माण

5 अगस्त 2020

श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
Agra

Ram Mandir Bhumi Ayodhya: मथुरा के श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर होगी दिव्य आरती, देखें ब्रज की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: आगरा में राम-सीता और लक्ष्मण के मूर्ति के समक्ष जलाए गए दीपक
Agra

Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir: ब्रज में अभूतपूर्व उल्लास, 15 लाख दीपों से जगमग होगी ताजनगरी

5 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर आंदोलन में गोरखनाथ मंंदिर की अहम भूमिका रही।(फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर से बढ़ा राम जन्मभूमि आंदोलन, यहीं के जज ने खुलवाया था विवादित स्थल का ताला

5 अगस्त 2020

साई मंदिर में भी यज्ञ करते लोग।
Varanasi

Ram Mandir Ayodhya: राम मय काशी में यज्ञ और भजन-कीर्तन शुरू, सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस भी तैनात

5 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या
Lucknow

जगमगाई अयोध्या: रामनगरी में दीपोत्सव...हर तरफ उल्लास और उत्साह

5 अगस्त 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ब्रह्मलीन महंत अवैद्यनाथ के साथ लालजी टंडन।
ब्रह्मलीन महंत अवैद्यनाथ के साथ लालजी टंडन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited