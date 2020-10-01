अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ जंग छेड़ने के लिए यहां पड़े थे 'बापू' के कदम, स्वागत में उमड़ा था सैलाब

{"_id":"5f75d19068be416092162618","slug":"special-story-on-mahatma-gandhi-when-he-visited-ghughli-railway-station-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0925\u0947 '\u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942' \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महात्मा गांधी, घुघली रेलवे स्टेशन। (फाइल फोटो)
घुघली रेलवे स्टेशन। (फाइल फोटो)
बापू महात्मा गांधी।
घुघली रेलवे स्टेशन। (फाइल फोटो)
घुघली रेलवे स्टेशन। (फाइल फोटो)
