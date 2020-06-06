शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Special story of Freedom fighters Sekhui Village in maharajganj

इस मंदिर का स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन से है गहरा नाता, शिवलिंग तोड़ने वाले अंग्रेजों के घोड़ों की ऐसे हो जाती थी मौत

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Sat, 06 Jun 2020 02:38 PM IST
MaharajGanj news
1 of 5
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महराजगंज जिले के मिठौरा विकास खंड क्षेत्र के सेखुई गांव में  प्राचीन शिव मंदिर स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन और भगवान शिव से जुड़ी इस एक कथा है। यह गांव स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों का गांव कहा जाता है। इस गांव का एक प्राचीन शिव मंदिर भक्तों की अटूट आस्था से जुड़ा हुआ है।
special story freedom fighters sekhui village in maharajganj sekhui village latest maharajganj news

