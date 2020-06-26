शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Special story Gorakhnath temple Guru Gorakhnath gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ से जुड़ी यह बात नहीं जानते होंगे आप, इस चीज से बनता है मंदिर का प्रसाद

टीपी शाही, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 06:23 PM IST
बाबा गोरखनाथ की आरती करते सीएम योगी। (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
बाबा गोरखनाथ की आरती करते सीएम योगी। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गुरु गोरखनाथ द्वारा जलाई गई धूनी गोरखनाथ मंदिर में आज भी जलती है। उसमें मंदिर के पुजारी लकड़ी और गाय का कंडा डालते हैं। उस धूनी की भभूत ही गोरखनाथ मंदिर का प्रमुख प्रसाद है। उसकी भभूत मंदिर में आए हर भक्तों को दी जाती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सेना में शामिल होने के जोश, जुनून और जज्बे को 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' का साथ, अमर उजाला के पाठकों को NDA, AFCAT, CDS व CAPF कोर्स की फीस पर विशेष छूट ऑफर की जा रही है
Click Here
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur gorakhnath mandir gorakhnath story in hindi gorakhpur nath gorakhpur nath temple yogi adityanath

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फूलन देवी, बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती, बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर (मृतक)
Kanpur

फूलन देवी के करीबी बसपा नेता की हत्या के लिए छह महीने पहले भी दी गई थी दस लाख की सुपारी, हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

26 जून 2020

भारतीय वायु सेना (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Jammu

जब भारतीय वायुसेना के चार जांबाजों ने पाकिस्तान में घुसकर उड़ाई थी हथियारों से भरी ट्रेन

26 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
नाग-नागिन
Agra

खेत में नाग-नागिन के जोड़े का 'डांस'... देखकर दंग रह गए ग्रामीण, यहां देखिए तस्वीरें

26 जून 2020

विनोद कुमार जैन एडवोकेट घोड़े पर पथ संचलन करते हुए (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

आपातकाल की कड़वी यादें: लोकतंत्र सेनानी बोले- बहुत यातनाएं झेलीं, चने और गुड़ खाकर भरते थे पेट

26 जून 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
Puja

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
सिया कक्कड़
Delhi NCR

टिकटॉक स्टार सिया कक्कड़ की ये ख्वाहिश रह गई अधूरी, बनना चाहती थी...

26 जून 2020

सिया कक्कड़
Delhi NCR

सिया कक्कड़ ने सुसाइड से 22 घंटे पहले बनाया था ये वीडियो, इस पंजाबी सिंगर के गाने पर किया डांस

26 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पत्नी और अन्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

तस्वीरें: पति के दोस्त को दिया ये लालच, फिर रची खतरनाक साजिश, खौफनाक है वारदात

26 जून 2020

पुलिस ने पकड़े लूट के आरोपी
Agra

मथुरा पुलिस ने 24 घंटे में किया लूट की वारदात का खुलासा, नौकरानी की साजिश से सहमा परिवार

26 जून 2020

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
विज्ञापन
india china dispute : China and Nepal endured with vigilance by Indian security forces
Dehradun

भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों की सतर्कता से सहमा चीन व नेपाल, कड़ी चौकसी के बाद सीमा पर शांति

26 जून 2020

weather update: weather prediction for coming days 
Lucknow

मानसून की दस्तक के साथ बदला लखनऊ का मिजाज, कभी रिमझिम तो कभी तेज बारिश से शहर तरबतर

26 जून 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
Puja

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather update: झमाझम बारिश के बाद साफ हुआ आसमान, अगले तीन-चार दिन तक बूंदाबांदी के आसार

26 जून 2020

सिया कक्कड़
Delhi NCR

टिकटॉक स्टार सिया कक्कड़ के कमरे से मिले अहम दस्तावेज, सामने आएगा सुसाइड का असली सच!

26 जून 2020

इंदिरापुरम में पति-पत्नी ने किया सुसाइड
Delhi NCR

नौ माह के बच्चे को सोता छोड़, अलग-अलग कमरों में मां-बाप ने लगाई फांसी, पुलिस को मिले ये सुराग

26 जून 2020

Kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर: बस, टैंकर सहित तीन गाड़ियां आपस में टकराई, बाल-बाल बचे यात्री

26 जून 2020

UP Board Exam Result 2020
Lucknow

टूटेगी परंपरा: पहली बार लखनऊ से मंत्री जारी करेंगे यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट

26 जून 2020

सड़क किनारे कूड़ा
Agra

ताजमहल के शहर में दाग लगा रही 'कचरा व्यवस्था', अधिवेशन में हंगामे के बाद भी लगे ढेर

26 जून 2020

Uttarakhand news: oil tanker hit tempo traveler, four died, many injured
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : देहरादून डोईवाला मणि माई मंदिर हाईवे पर भीषण हादसा, चार लोगों की मौत, तस्वीरें

26 जून 2020

flood, rain
Dehradun

नैनीताल : कोसी नदी में अचानक आए उफान से टापू पर फंसा खच्चर वाला, एसडीआरएफ ने दो घंटे बाद निकाला, तस्वीरें

26 जून 2020

ओमप्रकाश ने हिमाचली टोपी को नया रूप दिया
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: ओमप्रकाश ने बढ़ाई हिमाचली टोपी की शान, दिया नया रूप

26 जून 2020

inamul haq
Bareilly

अलकायदा एजेंट इनामुल हक का तीसरा फेसबुक एकाउंट, ज्यादातर इस शहर के लोग जुड़े

26 जून 2020

Inamul haq
Bareilly

इनामुल हक के साथी सलमान का बागपत में दाखिला लेने का मकसद कुछ और था

26 जून 2020

किश्तवाड़ सड़क दुर्घटना
Jammu

घर के छह सदस्यों संग घूमने जा रहा था हेड कांस्टेबल, नदी में गिरी कार और पानी में बह गया परिवार

26 जून 2020

बाबा गोरखनाथ की आरती करते सीएम योगी। (फाइल फोटो)
बाबा गोरखनाथ की आरती करते सीएम योगी। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बाबा गोरखनाथ।
बाबा गोरखनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बाबा गोरखनाथ।
बाबा गोरखनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhnath temple
gorakhnath temple - फोटो : आनंद चौधरी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited