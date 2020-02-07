शहर चुनें

Ranjeet Bachchan wife smrti big revealing about murder case Illegal relation

रणजीत बच्चन की 'कातिल' पत्नी स्मृति ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, बोली-पति के थे अवैध संबंध

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 08:46 AM IST
ranjeet bachchan murder case
1 of 6
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व हिंदू महासभा के अध्यक्ष रणजीत बच्चन की हत्या उनकी दूसरी पत्नी स्मृति ने कराई थी। पुलिस की पूछताछ में स्मृति ने कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए। पुलिस के मुताबिक उसने पति से अपमान का बदला लेने और उनसे पीछा छुड़ाने के लिए वारदात को अंजाम दिया। इसमें स्मृति के साथ प्रेमी रायबरेली का दीपेंद्र, उसका भाई जितेंद्र व चालक संजीत शामिल था। वहीं, गोरखपुर में पकड़े गए प्रापर्टी डीलर समेत चार लोगों को पुलिस ने छोड़ दिया है। उन्हें संदेह के आधार पर पकड़ा गया था। 
ranjeet bachchan hindu leader killed ranjeet bachchan murder crime in up
