किसान आंदोलन: प्रदर्शन की तैयारी में जुटे सपा व कांग्रेस नेताओं को पुलिस ने उठाया, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 12:40 PM IST
किसान आंदोलन।
1 of 5
किसान आंदोलन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में सोमवार की सुबह से ही किसान आंदोलन के क्रम में धरना प्रदर्शन की तैयारी में जुटे सपा व कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं पर पुलिस की सख्ती शुरू हो गई। इस दौरान समाजवादी पार्टी व कांग्रेस पार्टी के कई नेताओं को जबरन घर से गिफ्तार किया गया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
बिजनौर में तैनात पुलिस
Meerut

Farmers Protest: पश्चिमी यूपी में कलक्ट्रेट पर किसानों का हल्ला बोल, नेताओं की धरपकड़ जारी, कई नजरबंद

14 दिसंबर 2020

Farmer Protest: many arrested including SP leader Atul Pradhan in Meerut, farmers in Bijnor broke barricading
Meerut

किसान आंदोलन: मेरठ में सपा नेता अतुल प्रधान सहित 50 गिरफ्तार, बिजनौर में किसानों ने तोड़ी बेरिकेडिंग

14 दिसंबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie

किसान आंदोलन: प्रदर्शन करने वाले समाजवादी पार्टी के नेताओं को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया
Agra

Farmers Protest: ब्रज में कैसा है समाजवादी पार्टी का प्रदर्शन देखें तस्वीरें, फिरोजाबाद में कार्यकर्ताओं की पुलिस से झड़प, पुतला फूंका

14 दिसंबर 2020

somvati amavasya 2020 : snan photos form haridwar
Dehradun

Somvati Amavasya 2020 : कोरोना के साए में हरिद्वार में नहीं दिखा स्नान का उत्साह, कम जुटी भीड़, तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण के बुरे प्रभावों से मुक्ति प्राप्त करने का आखिरी मौका ! कुष्ठ आश्रम में कराएं महादान, जल्दी कीजिये
Astrology

हिमाचल में सैलानी
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में बर्फ और वादियों को निहारने उमड़े सैलानी, होटलों में बुकिंग पर 40 फीसदी छूट

14 दिसंबर 2020

प्रीति उर्फ 'ड्रग वाली आंटी'
Madhya Pradesh

पुणे की प्रीति कैसे बनी इंदौर की ड्रग वाली आंटी? सुनहरे सपनों से नशे के कारोबार तक की कहानी

14 दिसंबर 2020

uttarakhand news : badminton player jwala gutta sister marrying with uttarakhand boy
Almora

उत्तराखंड के संजय बने बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी ज्वाला गुट्टा के जीजू, पहाड़ी लिबास में बहुद सुदंर लग रही थी दुल्हन, तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2020

नकली किन्नरों से बात करती पुलिस
Agra

विवाद: नकली किन्नरों ने बरातियों से मांगा 1100 रुपये नेग, दूल्हे का रोका रास्ता, ऐसे मिला 'छुटकारा'

14 दिसंबर 2020

महिलाओं को मिलेगी पैनिक बटन की सुरक्षा
Agra

काम की खबर: आपात स्थिति में महिलाओं को तत्काल मिलेगी सुरक्षा, 70 चौराहों पर लगेंगे पैनिक बटन

14 दिसंबर 2020

Somvati Amavasya 2020 : five graha special coincidence today
Dehradun

Somvati Amavasya 2020 : आज पांच ग्रहों का विशेष संयोग, ये करने से मिलेगा कई गुना ज्यादा पुण्य

14 दिसंबर 2020

Somvati Amavasya 2020 : surya grahan on amavasya, these tips can fruitful
Dehradun

Somvati Amavasya 2020 : सोमवती अमावस्या पर रहेगा सूर्य ग्रहण का साया, ये करने से मिलेगा पुण्यलाभ

14 दिसंबर 2020

आरोपी जेई को ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम
Kanpur

यूपी: 50 बच्चों के यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई की पाक्सो कोर्ट के सामने आज होगी पेशी

14 दिसंबर 2020

फूलन देवी
Kanpur

बेहमई कांड में न्याय की आस लिए चल बसे वादी राजाराम, सगे भाइयों-भतीजों समेत छह लोगों की हुई थी हत्या

14 दिसंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Exclusive: IIM Kashipur Students from Gurugram Made Multipurpose Drone
Dehradun

गुरुग्राम का छात्र तैयार कर रहा ऐसा ड्रोन, 210 किलो वजन के साथ एक घंटे में 300 किमी तक भरेगा उड़ान

14 दिसंबर 2020

सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते इंद्रेश कुमार
Varanasi

वाराणसी में संघ के इंद्रेश कुमार ने महबूबा मुफ्ती और फारूक अब्दुल्ला पर साधा निशाना, बोले- दोनो हैं चीन के समर्थक, छोड़ दें भारत

14 दिसंबर 2020

भाजपा की रैली के दौरान डूबी शिकारा
Jammu

डल झील में भाजपा की रैली में डूबा शिकारा, बाल-बाल बचे लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2020

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा जाम
Agra

Kisan Andolan: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर पांच घंटे जाम में फंसे रहे दो हजार वाहन, ढाई किमी लंबी कतार

14 दिसंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल: फिर हुई टिकटों की कालाबाजारी, वीकेंड पर मायूस लौटे कई पर्यटक

14 दिसंबर 2020

Dehradun News: Tourist Huge Crowd in Dehradun Zoo first time after Lockdown during Coronavirus
Dehradun

देहरादून: कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच वीकेंड पर चिड़ियाघर में उमड़ी पर्यटकों की भीड़, तस्वीरें...

13 दिसंबर 2020

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand News: Munsiyari and Auli Covered with Heavy Snow Awesome Visuals
Dehradun

धूप खिली तो और निखरी बर्फ से सराबोर मुनस्यारी और औली की खूबसूरती, पर्यटकों ने खूब उठाया लुत्फ, तस्वीरें...

13 दिसंबर 2020

हेलीकॉप्टर से हुआ ट्रायल सर्वेक्षण
Varanasi

यूपी: नई दिल्ली-वाराणसी हाई स्पीड रेल कॉरिडोर के लिडार सर्वेक्षण का हुआ ट्रायल, इस वजह से कुछ दिन बाद वास्तविक सर्वेक्षण होगा शुरू, देखें तस्वीरें

13 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन।
किसान आंदोलन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
किसान आंदोलन।
किसान आंदोलन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
किसान आंदोलन।
किसान आंदोलन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
किसान आंदोलन।
किसान आंदोलन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
किसान आंदोलन।
किसान आंदोलन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
