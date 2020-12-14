शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur Weather news update Sunshine after Heavy cold relieved in gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: धूप खिली राहत मिली, शहरवासियों के चेहरे पर आई मुस्कान, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 10:12 AM IST
gorakhpur weather
1 of 5
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर एवं आस-पास के जिले में पछुवा हवा की बढ़ी रफ्तार ने घने कोहरे से निजात दिला दी। पिछले चार दिनों से कोहरे की आगोश में लिपटा शहर चटख धूप से तरोताजा हो गया। धूप निकलते ही सड़कों-बाजारों में आवाजाही बढ़ गई, पार्क भी गुलजार हो गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh gorakhpur weather news gorakhpur cold weather heavy cold cold and fog gorakhpur weather update weather gorakhpur gorakhpur weather gorakhpur news in hindi latest gorakhpur heavy cold relieved

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

नकली किन्नरों से बात करती पुलिस
Agra

विवाद: नकली किन्नरों ने बरातियों से मांगा 1100 रुपये नेग, दूल्हे का रोका रास्ता, ऐसे मिला 'छुटकारा'

14 दिसंबर 2020

Somvati Amavasya 2020 : five graha special coincidence today
Dehradun

Somvati Amavasya 2020 : आज पांच ग्रहों का विशेष संयोग, ये करने से मिलेगा कई गुना ज्यादा पुण्य

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
पीयूष अपहरण हत्याकांड।
Gorakhpur

पीयूष अपहरण हत्याकांड: साढ़े पांच घंटे तक हाईवे जाम कर परिजनों ने किया प्रदर्शन, आरोपी का बयान सुनने के बाद समाप्त हुआ जाम

13 दिसंबर 2020

महिलाओं को मिलेगी पैनिक बटन की सुरक्षा
Agra

काम की खबर: आपात स्थिति में महिलाओं को तत्काल मिलेगी सुरक्षा, 70 चौराहों पर लगेंगे पैनिक बटन

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Somvati Amavasya 2020 : solar eclipse on amavasya, these tips can fruitful
Dehradun

Somvati Amavasya 2020 : सोमवती अमावस्या पर रहेगा सूर्य ग्रहण का साया, ये करने से मिलेगा पुण्यलाभ

14 दिसंबर 2020

आरोपी जेई को ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम
Kanpur

यूपी: 50 बच्चों के यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई की पाक्सो कोर्ट के सामने आज होगी पेशी

14 दिसंबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
विज्ञापन
फूलन देवी
Kanpur

बेहमई कांड में न्याय की आस लिए चल बसे वादी राजाराम, सगे भाइयों-भतीजों समेत छह लोगों की हुई थी हत्या

14 दिसंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Exclusive: IIM Kashipur Students from Gurugram Made Multipurpose Drone
Dehradun

गुरुग्राम का छात्र तैयार कर रहा ऐसा ड्रोन, 210 किलो वजन के साथ एक घंटे में 300 किमी तक भरेगा उड़ान

14 दिसंबर 2020

सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते इंद्रेश कुमार
Varanasi

वाराणसी में संघ के इंद्रेश कुमार ने महबूबा मुफ्ती और फारूक अब्दुल्ला पर साधा निशाना, बोले- दोनो हैं चीन के समर्थक, छोड़ दें भारत

14 दिसंबर 2020

भाजपा की रैली के दौरान डूबी शिकारा
Jammu

डल झील में भाजपा की रैली में डूबा शिकारा, बाल-बाल बचे लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2020

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा जाम
Agra

Kisan Andolan: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर पांच घंटे जाम में फंसे रहे दो हजार वाहन, ढाई किमी लंबी कतार

14 दिसंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल: फिर हुई टिकटों की कालाबाजारी, वीकेंड पर मायूस लौटे कई पर्यटक

14 दिसंबर 2020

Dehradun News: Tourist Huge Crowd in Dehradun Zoo first time after Lockdown during Coronavirus
Dehradun

देहरादून: कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच वीकेंड पर चिड़ियाघर में उमड़ी पर्यटकों की भीड़, तस्वीरें...

13 दिसंबर 2020

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand News: Munsiyari and Auli Covered with Heavy Snow Awesome Visuals
Dehradun

धूप खिली तो और निखरी बर्फ से सराबोर मुनस्यारी और औली की खूबसूरती, पर्यटकों ने खूब उठाया लुत्फ, तस्वीरें...

13 दिसंबर 2020

हेलीकॉप्टर से हुआ ट्रायल सर्वेक्षण
Varanasi

यूपी: नई दिल्ली-वाराणसी हाई स्पीड रेल कॉरिडोर के लिडार सर्वेक्षण का हुआ ट्रायल, इस वजह से कुछ दिन बाद वास्तविक सर्वेक्षण होगा शुरू, देखें तस्वीरें

13 दिसंबर 2020

हिमाचल में सैलानी
Himachal Pradesh

बर्फबारी के बाद हिमाचल में उमड़े सैलानी, सोलंगनाला में जमकर की मस्ती, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

13 दिसंबर 2020

Red Rice Farming
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में फिर से लहलहाने लगी लाल चावल की फसल, जानें इसके औषधीय गुण

13 दिसंबर 2020

महिलाओं ने एक्सप्रेसवे किया जाम
Agra

Farmers Protest: किसान परिवारों की महिलाओं ने एक्सप्रेसवे किया जाम, आक्रोश देख पुलिस ने पीछे खींचे कदम

13 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

Kharmas 2020: जानिए क्या है खरमास और क्यों नहीं होते इस माह में मांगलिक कार्य

13 दिसंबर 2020

food business
Lucknow

चुनौतियों से दो-दो हाथ: इन्होंने मुश्किलों को मात देकर खोले नए रास्ते, फूड बिजनेस में बनाई राह

13 दिसंबर 2020

gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X