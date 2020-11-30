शहर चुनें
पीएम मोदी ने यहां चार साल पहले रखी थी विकास की नींव, जानिए कैसे बदल रही है इस शहर की तस्वीर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 30 Nov 2020 04:24 PM IST
इस साल प्राणी उद्यान, 2021 में एम्स और खाद कारखाना हो जाएगा तैयार।
इस साल प्राणी उद्यान, 2021 में एम्स और खाद कारखाना हो जाएगा तैयार।
करीब ढाई दशक पहले देश से लेकर विश्व तक में गोरखपुर की पहचान भले ही नकारात्मक रही हो मगर पिछले तीन-चार सालों से यह शहर विकास के लिए जाना जाने लगा है। साल 2014 में केंद्र में भाजपा की सरकार बनने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने दो साल बाद 2016 में ढाई दशक से बंद खाद कारखाना के जरिए विकास की नींव डाली, जिसे 2017 से मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार रफ्तार देने का काम कर रही है।
इस साल प्राणी उद्यान, 2021 में एम्स और खाद कारखाना हो जाएगा तैयार।
इस साल प्राणी उद्यान, 2021 में एम्स और खाद कारखाना हो जाएगा तैयार।
गोरखपुर शहर।
गोरखपुर शहर। - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
गोरखपुर एयरपोर्ट।
गोरखपुर एयरपोर्ट। - फोटो : Rajesh Kumar
गोरखपुर प्राणि उद्यान।
गोरखपुर प्राणि उद्यान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur forensic lab
Gorakhpur forensic lab - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना।
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कौवाबाग अंडरपास।
कौवाबाग अंडरपास। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर सीएनजी स्टेशन।
गोरखपुर सीएनजी स्टेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर एम्स।
गोरखपुर एम्स। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीआरडी स्थित 500 शैया युक्त बाल रोग चिकित्सालय संस्थान।
बीआरडी स्थित 500 शैया युक्त बाल रोग चिकित्सालय संस्थान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर महराजगंज निर्माणाधीन फोरलेन।
गोरखपुर महराजगंज निर्माणाधीन फोरलेन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मोहद्दीपुर-जंगल कौड़िया फोरलेन।
मोहद्दीपुर-जंगल कौड़िया फोरलेन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ऐसा होगा वाटर स्पोर्ट्स काम्प्लेक्स।
ऐसा होगा वाटर स्पोर्ट्स काम्प्लेक्स। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जटाशंकर गुरुद्वारा।
जटाशंकर गुरुद्वारा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
