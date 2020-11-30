पीएम मोदी ने यहां चार साल पहले रखी थी विकास की नींव, जानिए कैसे बदल रही है इस शहर की तस्वीर

{"_id":"5fc4cbee46ed287cb005f9b7","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-lay-foundation-of-gorakhpur-fertilizer-factory-development-see-gorakhpur-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस साल प्राणी उद्यान, 2021 में एम्स और खाद कारखाना हो जाएगा तैयार।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर शहर।
- फोटो : राजेश कुमार
गोरखपुर एयरपोर्ट।
- फोटो : Rajesh Kumar
गोरखपुर प्राणि उद्यान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur forensic lab
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कौवाबाग अंडरपास।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर सीएनजी स्टेशन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर एम्स।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीआरडी स्थित 500 शैया युक्त बाल रोग चिकित्सालय संस्थान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर महराजगंज निर्माणाधीन फोरलेन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मोहद्दीपुर-जंगल कौड़िया फोरलेन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ऐसा होगा वाटर स्पोर्ट्स काम्प्लेक्स।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जटाशंकर गुरुद्वारा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।