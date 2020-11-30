शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Guru Gorakhnath temple Special story

गोरखनाथ मंदिर के प्रसाद की रोचक है कहानी, यहां सालों से जल रही है एक धूनी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 30 Nov 2020 02:37 PM IST
बाबा गोरखनाथ।
1 of 6
बाबा गोरखनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आज हम आपको गोरखनाथ मंदिर से जुड़ी एक खास बात बताने जा रहे हैं। इसमें हम गोरखनाथ मंदिर में दिए जाने वाले प्रसाद के बारे में बताएंगे। इसकी कहानी बहुत ही रोचक और दिलचस्प है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें पूरी कहानी...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh gorakhpur gorakhnath mandir gorakhnath story in hindi गोरखनाथ gorakhnath mandir gorakhpur nath temple

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गुरुद्वारा रकाबगंज साहिब
Delhi NCR

गुरुनानक देव जी की 551वीं जयंती पर रोशनी से जगमगाए गरुद्वारे, देखें तस्वीरें

30 नवंबर 2020

Dehradun Latest News: Haryana Tourist Car Caught Fire during Return From Mussoorie
Dehradun

मसूरी घूमकर लौट रहे हरियाणा के पर्यटकों की कार अचानक बनी आग का गोला, तस्वीरें...

30 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Airtel Xstream Box

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
काशी विश्वनाथ का पूजन करते पीएम मोदी
Varanasi

अपने ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट श्री काशी विश्वनाथ धाम को देख अभिभूत हुए पीएम, बोले- बाबा की कृपा से हो रहा साकार

30 नवंबर 2020

जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
Agra

राहत की खबरः ताजनगरी में नहीं लगेगा रात्रि कर्फ्यू, जानिए जिलाधिकारी के निर्देश

30 नवंबर 2020

कार्यक्षेत्र में सफलता के जानें विशेष योग, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली !
Kundali

कार्यक्षेत्र में सफलता के जानें विशेष योग, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली !
कान्हा की नगरी में मनाई गई देव दीपावली
Agra

देव दीपावलीः कान्हा की नगरी में यमुना के घाटों पर बिखरी दीपों की आभा, देखें तस्वीरें

30 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पागल बाबा का मंदिर
Agra

तीर्थनगरी वृंदावन में आकर्षण का केंद्र है पागल बाबा का मंदिर, आठ महीने बाद खुलेंगे पट

30 नवंबर 2020

मां शीतला धाम का मनमोहक नजारा।
Jaunpur

जौनपुर : 51 हजार दीपों से जगमगाया माता शीतला का धाम, नजारों ने मोह लिया मन, देखें तस्वीरें...

30 नवंबर 2020

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Airtel Xstream Box

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
विज्ञापन
घाट पर लेजर शो।
Varanasi

Dev Deepawali: 11 लाख दीयो से जगमग हुई पीएम मोदी की काशी, लेजर शो से महादेव ने बिखेरी छटा- तस्वीरें

30 नवंबर 2020

Guru Nanak Dev
Gorakhpur

'धन गुरु नानक प्रगटिया, मिटी धुंध जग चानन होया', धूमधाम से मनाया गया गुरु नानक देव का प्रकाश पर्व

30 नवंबर 2020

कार्यक्षेत्र में सफलता के जानें विशेष योग, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली !
Kundali

कार्यक्षेत्र में सफलता के जानें विशेष योग, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली !
मां अन्नपूर्णा की प्रतिमा और काशी में मंदिर के महंत।
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी ने मां अन्नपूर्णा की जिस मूर्ति के कनाडा से काशी आने की बात की, इस तरह हुई थी उसकी खोज

30 नवंबर 2020

कपूरथला की तीन महिला अधिकारी, जिन पर थी समारोह की जिम्मेदारी।
Chandigarh

बाबा नानक ने कहा था-सो क्यों मंदा आखिए, जित जम्मे राजान, कपूरथला की तीन महिला अधिकारियों ने कर दिखाया सार्थक

30 नवंबर 2020

चोरी हुई तो ग्रामीणों ने लिखी मार्मिक चिट्ठी
Madhya Pradesh

'प्रिय चोर, आपको भी यहीं आना है' श्मशान में चोरी हुई तो ग्रामीणों ने लिखी मार्मिक चिट्ठी

30 नवंबर 2020

मंच से संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Varanasi

देव दीपावली की शुभकामना देते हुए पीएम ने संबोधन किया शुरू, तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसे की वाराणसी दौरे की शुरुआत

30 नवंबर 2020

कलेक्टर विनीत नंदनवार
Chhattisgarh

बॉडी बिल्डर जिला कलेक्टर देखा क्या? सिक्स पैक एब्स देख छूट जाएंगे पसीने

30 नवंबर 2020

कन्हैया का फाइल फोटो
Agra

हादसे में बुझ गया घर का 'चिराग', ट्रैक्टर ने रौंदा बाइक सवार युवक, परिवार पर टूटा दुखों का 'पहाड़'

30 नवंबर 2020

दशाश्वमेध घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई डुबकी।
Varanasi

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा: श्रद्धालुओं की गंगा किनारे उमड़ी भीड़, पर्यटकों के न होने से फूल बेचने वालों को नुकसान

30 नवंबर 2020

मंच की ओर जाते पीएम मोदी
Varanasi

विकास के मुद्दे पर प्रधानमंत्री ने विपक्ष पर लगाया वाराणसी की उपेक्षा का आरोप, कही बड़ी बात

30 नवंबर 2020

दुर्लभ पैंगोलिन
Agra

सूर सरोवर पक्षी विहार में आया दुर्लभ पैंगोलिन, खतरा महसूस होने पर बदल लेता है आकार

30 नवंबर 2020

इस साल प्राणी उद्यान, 2021 में एम्स और खाद कारखाना हो जाएगा तैयार।
Gorakhpur

पीएम मोदी ने यहां चार साल पहले रखी थी विकास की नींव, जानिए कैसे बदल रही है इस शहर की तस्वीर

30 नवंबर 2020

बेटे का हत्यारा अलंकार श्रीवास्तव, मृतक रुशांक
Kanpur

सात साल के बेटे को मौत की नींद सुला पिता बोला- सांसारिक ठोकरों से बेटे को मुक्ति दे दी, अब शांति से रहेगा

30 नवंबर 2020

देव दीपावली पर काशी को सजाया गया।
Uttar Pradesh

Dev Deepawali: देव दीपावली पर काशी की भव्यता की ये तस्वीरें देख आपको भी हो जाएगा महादेव की नगरी से मोह

30 नवंबर 2020

बाबा गोरखनाथ।
बाबा गोरखनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बाबा गोरखनाथ की आरती करते सीएम योगी। (फाइल फोटो)
बाबा गोरखनाथ की आरती करते सीएम योगी। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बाबा गोरखनाथ।
बाबा गोरखनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhnath temple
gorakhnath temple - फोटो : आनंद चौधरी।
बाबा गोरखनाथ।
बाबा गोरखनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X