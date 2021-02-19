शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   PCS 2019 result special success story of Gorakhpur hardworking students achieved success in PCS

पीसीएस 2019 रिजल्ट: गोरखपुर के होनहार मेधावियों ने लहराया कामयाबी का परचम, यहां देखें कामयाब चेहरे

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Fri, 19 Feb 2021 01:22 PM IST
पीसीएस परीक्षा में जिले के मेधावियों ने साबित की श्रेष्ठता
1 of 7
पीसीएस परीक्षा में जिले के मेधावियों ने साबित की श्रेष्ठता - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पीसीएस-2019 परीक्षा में गोरखपुर जिले के मेधावियों ने अपनी प्रतिभा का परचम लहराया है। जिले के कई विद्यार्थियों ने सफलता अर्जित कर नाम रोशन किया है। कामयाबी हासिल करने वाले इन मेधावियों को बधाई देने का तांता लग गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur gorakhpur special news success story pcs 2019 result pcs 2019 success story in pcs pcs toppers

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मुख्यमंत्री अभ्युदय कोचिंग में होनहारों का मार्गदर्शन कर रहे अधिकारियों के संघर्ष की है लंबी दास्तां
Gorakhpur

इन खास लोगों से सीखें संघर्षों में तपकर कुंदन बनने का तरीका, अनोखा है इनकी सफलता का राज

19 फरवरी 2021

पंचायत करते किसान
Bijnor

भाजपा नेताओं को न्योता नहीं देंगे भाकियू कार्यकर्ता, खाप चौधरी बोले- पहले भाईचारा फिर...

19 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
'सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी' वेबिनार में हुई खास चर्चा, विशेषज्ञों ने बताईं अहम बातें
PNB METlife advertorial

'सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी' वेबिनार में हुई खास चर्चा, विशेषज्ञों ने बताईं अहम बातें
Mubarak Khan Shaheed Dargah
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस दरगाह पर मुंशी प्रेमचंद चढ़ाते थे चादर, एक हजार साल पुराना है इसका इतिहास

19 फरवरी 2021

काशी विद्यापीठ में छात्र संघ चुनाव प्रचार
Varanasi

तस्वीरों में देखें काशी विद्यापीठ में छात्रसंघ चुनाव प्रचार, इस पैनल ने चुनाव से पहले ही पक्की कर ली जीत

19 फरवरी 2021

गुप्त नवरात्रि की अष्टमी पर दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ से दूर होंगी सारी मुश्किलें
Astrology

गुप्त नवरात्रि की अष्टमी पर दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ से दूर होंगी सारी मुश्किलें
श्रीनगर आतंकी हमला
Jammu

कश्मीरः बीच सड़क पर एके-47 लेकर आया आतंकी, जवान की पीठ पर दागी अंधाधुंध गोलियां, सामने आईं ये तस्वीरें

19 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पीसीएस परीक्षा में जिले के मेधावियों ने साबित की श्रेष्ठता
पीसीएस परीक्षा में जिले के मेधावियों ने साबित की श्रेष्ठता - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
प्रीति बनीं।
प्रीति बनीं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अभिषेक।
अभिषेक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
राहुल सिंह।
राहुल सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोहित सिंह।
रोहित सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रत्नप्रिया।
रत्नप्रिया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सुमित पांडेय।
सुमित पांडेय। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X