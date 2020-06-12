शहर चुनें
Nepali citizens protest against Corona infection by accusing government of negligence

तस्वीरें: नेपाल सरकार के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे नागरिक, लोगों ने कहा- 'हमें हिसाब चाहिए'

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Fri, 12 Jun 2020 04:18 PM IST
Indo nepal border
1 of 5
Indo nepal border - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भारत नेपाल सीमा सोनौली बॉर्डर से सटे रूपनदेही जिले में लोगों ने कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सरकार पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगा कर प्रदर्शन किया। विदेशों से मिले अनुदान के हिसाब की मांग कर रहे थे।
nepali citizens corona infection corona in nepal nepal news nepali citizens protest protest against government

Indo nepal border
Indo nepal border
Indo nepal border
Indo nepal border
Indo nepal border
