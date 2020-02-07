शहर चुनें

Mother and daughter threatened to commit suicide for Resist pipeline iN Gorakhpur

यूपी: मां बोली आग लगा लूंगी, बेटी ने निकाला चाकू... अफसरों के होश उड़े

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 09:35 PM IST
पाइपलाइन बिछाने के बाद लोगों ने दिया धन्यवाद।
1 of 4
पाइपलाइन बिछाने के बाद लोगों ने दिया धन्यवाद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीने के पानी की पाइपलाइन बिछाने को लेकर घासीकटरा में शुक्रवार दोपहर तीन घंटे से अधिक समय तक जमकर हंगामा हुआ। पाइपलाइन का विरोध कर रही एक महिला ने खुद को कमरे में बंद कर आग लगाने की धमकी देनी शुरू कर दी तो उसकी बेटी ने चाकू निकालकर खुद के साथ ही तहसील प्रशासन और पुलिस की टीम पर वार करने की धमकी दे डाली।

स्थिति बिगड़ती देख एक बार टीम मौके से भाग खड़ी हुई। बाद में बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस वालों के साथ पहुंचे सदर तहसीलदार डॉ. संजीव दीक्षित ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद मां-बेटी को शांत कराया। जैसे ही दोनों बंद कमरे से बाहर आईं पुलिस ने उन्हें काबू में कर लिया और थाने ले गई। इसके बाद आनन-फानन में पाइपलाइन बिछाने का काम शुरू हुआ। देर शाम तक लाइन बिछने के बाद सभी को कनेक्शन दिए गए।
 
mother and daughter threatened commit suicide suicide latest gorakhpur news
पाइपलाइन बिछाने के बाद लोगों ने दिया धन्यवाद।
पाइपलाइन बिछाने के बाद लोगों ने दिया धन्यवाद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट ने जल निगम के अफसरों से की बात।
ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट ने जल निगम के अफसरों से की बात। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहल्ले वालों ने खुशी मनाई।
मोहल्ले वालों ने खुशी मनाई। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
