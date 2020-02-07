यूपी: मां बोली आग लगा लूंगी, बेटी ने निकाला चाकू... अफसरों के होश उड़े

{"_id":"5e3d7a8f8ebc3ee5ac312b45","slug":"mother-and-daughter-threatened-to-commit-suicide-for-resist-pipeline-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942... \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पाइपलाइन बिछाने के बाद लोगों ने दिया धन्यवाद।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट ने जल निगम के अफसरों से की बात।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहल्ले वालों ने खुशी मनाई।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला