छेड़खानी होते ही हाईवे पर हिम्मत न दिखाती बहनें तो गोरखपुर में भी हो जाता 'हैदराबाद जैसा कांड'

{"_id":"5e3acb3c8ebc3ee60059c2e6","slug":"molested-victims-sisters-show-bravery-otherwise-case-of-hyderabad-here-like-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e '\u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाइवे पर लड़कियों से छेड़खानी करने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3acb3c8ebc3ee60059c2e6","slug":"molested-victims-sisters-show-bravery-otherwise-case-of-hyderabad-here-like-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e '\u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कार में सवार थे आरोपी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3acb3c8ebc3ee60059c2e6","slug":"molested-victims-sisters-show-bravery-otherwise-case-of-hyderabad-here-like-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e '\u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी की मदद से आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3acb3c8ebc3ee60059c2e6","slug":"molested-victims-sisters-show-bravery-otherwise-case-of-hyderabad-here-like-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e '\u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्कूटी सवार लड़कियों को देखकर कर रहे थे छींटाकशी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3acb3c8ebc3ee60059c2e6","slug":"molested-victims-sisters-show-bravery-otherwise-case-of-hyderabad-here-like-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e '\u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपियों पर छेड़खानी, धमकी का केस दर्ज।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला