Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Molested victims sisters show Bravery otherwise case of Hyderabad here like in Gorakhpur

छेड़खानी होते ही हाईवे पर हिम्मत न दिखाती बहनें तो गोरखपुर में भी हो जाता 'हैदराबाद जैसा कांड'

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 07:46 PM IST
हाइवे पर लड़कियों से छेड़खानी करने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है।
1 of 5
हाइवे पर लड़कियों से छेड़खानी करने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
याद कीजिए 27 नवंबर 2019 की रात। हैदराबाद में हाईवे पर स्कूटी से जा रही वेटेनरी डॉक्टर की जब स्कूटी पंचर हुई तो कुछ लोग मदद के बहाने उसे सुनसान जगह ले गए। वहां सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद उसे जला दिया था। इस घटना से देश भर में गुस्से की लहर दौड़ गई थी। जगह-जगह प्रदर्शन और आंदोलन हुए थे। चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार हुए थे। बाद में हिरासत से भागने पर 06 दिसंबर को पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर कर चारों आरोपियों को मार दिया था।

गोरखपुर में इसी तरह रात को हाइवे पर छेड़खानी का शिकार हुईं स्कूटी सवार दो बहनें हिम्मत न दिखातीं तो हैदराबाद जैसा कांड हो सकता था।
molested victims priyanka reddy hyderabad case crime in gorakhpur
हाइवे पर लड़कियों से छेड़खानी करने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है।
हाइवे पर लड़कियों से छेड़खानी करने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार में सवार थे आरोपी।
कार में सवार थे आरोपी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी की मदद से आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी की मदद से आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूटी सवार लड़कियों को देखकर कर रहे थे छींटाकशी।
स्कूटी सवार लड़कियों को देखकर कर रहे थे छींटाकशी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों पर छेड़खानी, धमकी का केस दर्ज।
आरोपियों पर छेड़खानी, धमकी का केस दर्ज। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
