सिटी मॉल में आग से मची अफरा-तफरी, एडीजी बोले- 'सुरक्षा में हम तैनात, नहीं होगा कोई नुकसान'

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Tue, 02 Mar 2021 08:13 PM IST
city mall Gorakhpur
city mall Gorakhpur - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में एक मैनेजर ने सूचना दी कि सिटी मॉल में आग लग गई है और अफरा तफरी फैल गई। यह सूचना आते ही पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड का अमला तत्काल मौके पर पहुंच गया। टीम ने आग पर काबू पाया। आग की सूचना पर एडीजी अखिल कुमार भी मौके पर पहुंच गए।
 
