तस्वीरें: फोरलेन पर चलती बस बनी आग का गोला, चालक ने सूझबूझ से बचाई जान

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 06:31 PM IST
fire
1 of 5
fire - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में सोमवार दोपहर एक बड़ी घटना होने से बच गई। यहां रामगढ़ताल इलाके के अंतर्गत अजवनिया गांव के सामने फोरलेन पर दोपहर करीब 1:30 बजे चलती बस में अचानक आग लग गई। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 
gorakhpur massive fire fire in bus bus fire gorakhpur four lane fire news

