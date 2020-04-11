इन लोगों के लिए यादगार बना कोरोना, वजह जानकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप

{"_id":"5e91849d8ebc3e76a20925a5","slug":"many-people-responsible-after-lockdown-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. सुरहीता करीम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार के साथ बागवानी का काम करते डॉ. मुदित गुप्ता।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चों के साथ कैरम खेलते शिक्षक आशुतोष सिंह।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किचेन में पत्नी और बेटी के साथ निर्भय नारायण सिंह।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रो. मानवेन्द्र सिंह।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रो. धनंजय कुमार।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला