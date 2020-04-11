शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   gorakhpur lockdown update see latest photos in gorakhpur curfew 11 april latest update news

Gorakhpur Lockdown: लाख समझाने के बाद भी सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं लोग, इस जांच के बिना नहीं पाएंगे शहर में एंट्री, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर, Updated Sat, 11 Apr 2020 03:38 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 9
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में कोरोना को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन अलर्ट है। बस्ती और महरागंज में कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद गोरखपुर आने वाले लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही अंदर आने दिया जा रहा है। वहीं अभी भी बहुत से ऐसे लोग हैं, जो बिना काम के घर से बाहर निकल रहे हैं। पुलिस ऐसे लोगों को सड़क के किनारे बैठाकर सबक सीखा रही है।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें दिनभर की हलचल...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
zindagi jaari hai gorakhpur lockdown update coronavirus gorakhpur news coronavirus in gorakhpur gorakhpur curfew gorakhpur police lockdown news today latest news 11 april news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

