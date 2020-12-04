शहर चुनें
सीएम योगी ने संस्थापक समारोह के लिए अखंड ज्योति रथ को किया रवाना, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 10:06 AM IST
महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह।
1 of 6
महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर में महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद के संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह का शुभारंभ शुक्रवार सुबह नौ बजे से शुरू हो गया है। इस दौरान सभी विद्यार्थी अलग-अलग वेश में नजर आ रहे हैं। उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि देश के चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ जनरल बिपिन रावत हैं। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ कर रहे हैं। वहीं कार्यक्रम में विशिष्ट अतिथि के तौर पर उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा हिस्सा लेंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh cds bipin rawat gorakhpur news cm yogi news latest gorakhpur news up cm yogi adityanath संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह founder week celebration maharana pratap education council जनरल बिपिन रावत

परिषदीय विद्यालय के बच्चों का साथ शिक्षिका अनिता।
Gorakhpur

रेडियो के जरिए बच्चों में शिक्षा की अलख जगा रही हैं अनिता, जानिए इनके शो में क्या है खास

3 दिसंबर 2020

महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह।
महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह।
महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एनसीसी विद्यार्थी।
एनसीसी विद्यार्थी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
