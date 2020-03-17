शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Locked in Mahaparinirvan temple due to Coronavirus at Kushinagar

कोरोना: कुशीनगर के महापरिनिर्वाण मंदिर में लगा ताला, 31 मार्च तक नहीं मिलेगा प्रवेश

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 02:14 PM IST
Kushinagar news
Kushinagar news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर जिले में कोरोना वायरस का असर दिखने लगा है। यहां भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग ने महापरिनिर्वाण मंदिर को 31 मार्च तक बंद कर दिया है। ऐसे में दूर दराज आए विदेशी पर्यटक भगवान बुद्ध का दर्शन नहीं कर पाएंगे।
mahaparinirvan temple coronavirus gautam buddha lumbini coronavirus news latest hindi news

