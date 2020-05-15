शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   labour special train reached Gorakhpur railway station with passengers

लॉकडाउन में फंसे लोगों ने गोरखपुर पहुंचते ही बताई ये बात, कहा- कुछ दिन और रहते तो भूखे मर जाते

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर, Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 11:47 PM IST
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
लॉकडाउन में फंसे श्रमिक और उनके घरवाले बृहस्पतिवार को रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंचे तो उनके चेहरों पर खुशी के भाव थे। हो भी क्यों ना, अपने घर पहुंच गए थे। अब उन्हें न तो बच्चों के रोने की चिंता थी और न ही निवाले की। रेलवे स्टेशन पर श्रमिकों से बात की गई तो उन्होंने अपनी तकलीफें साझा कीं। बोले, फैक्ट्रियां बंद हैं, काम है नहीं। कुछ दिन और रहते तो भूखे मर जाते।
 
कुशीनगर के राज कुमार प्रजापति ने कहा कि घर पहुंच गए तो सारा कष्ट दूर हो गया। एक-एक दिन भारी पड़ रहा था। एक-दूसरे की मदद भी कोई कैसे करे, जब सभी की हालात एक जैसे थे। कुछ दिन और रह जाते तो भूख से मर जाते।
labour special special train reached gorakhpur lockdown corona in gorakhpur latest corona news latest lockdown update

