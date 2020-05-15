लॉकडाउन में फंसे लोगों ने गोरखपुर पहुंचते ही बताई ये बात, कहा- कुछ दिन और रहते तो भूखे मर जाते

{"_id":"5ebe30ac8ebc3e908c6416e6","slug":"labour-special-train-reached-gorakhpur-railway-station-with-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ebe30ac8ebc3e908c6416e6","slug":"labour-special-train-reached-gorakhpur-railway-station-with-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ebe30ac8ebc3e908c6416e6","slug":"labour-special-train-reached-gorakhpur-railway-station-with-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ebe30ac8ebc3e908c6416e6","slug":"labour-special-train-reached-gorakhpur-railway-station-with-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ebe30ac8ebc3e908c6416e6","slug":"labour-special-train-reached-gorakhpur-railway-station-with-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।