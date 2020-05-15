शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Basti

गोरखपुर और बस्ती मंडल में नहीं थम रहा कोरोना का कहर, एक दिन में मिले 13 कोरोना पॉजिटिव

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 08:30 AM IST
नमूना लेते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)।
नमूना लेते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : PTI
गोरखपुर-बस्ती मंडल में बृहस्पतिवार को 13 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इसमें से ज्यादातर प्रवासी हैं। सब दिल्ली, मुंबई से आए हैं। इन सबके सगे-संबंधियों को क्वारंटीन कर दिया गया है। यह पहला मौका है, जब गोरखपुर में एक साथ चार कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इससे प्रशासनिक, पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य महकमे के अफसर चिंतित हैं।
नमूना लेते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)।
