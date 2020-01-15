शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   khichdi mela starts gorakhnath mandir, gorakhpur, khichdi mela live pictures, mela live updates

LIVE: बाबा गोरखनाथ धाम में खिचड़ी मेले के रंग, पहले दिन की झलकियां तस्वीरों के संग

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 12:50 PM IST
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी मेला का धूम।
1 of 13
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी मेला का धूम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर स्थित बाबा गोरखनाथ के धाम में हर साल मकर संक्रांति के उपलक्ष्य में लगने वाला खिचड़ी मेला सुबह चार बजे से शुरू हो चुका है। मंदिर में खिचड़ी चढ़ाने के लिए दूर दराज से श्रद्धालु यहां पहुंचे हैं। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर मंदिर प्रबंधन ने तमाम इंतजाम किए हैं। तस्वीरों में देखें, पहले दिन की झलकियां...

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
khichdi mela live gorakhnath mandir live gorakhnath temple live khichdi mela live updates yogi adityanath live cm yogi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

a
Varanasi

पुण्य सलिला में स्नान कर भगवान भाष्कर को भक्तों ने किया नमस्कार, बाबा दरबार में दर्शन को लगी कतार

15 जनवरी 2020

गोरक्ष पीठाधीश्वर योगी आदित्यनाथ ने खिचड़ी चढ़ाई
Gorakhpur

गोरक्ष पीठाधीश्वर योगी के खिचड़ी चढ़ाते ही गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मेला शुरू, देखें ताजा तस्वीरें

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह को जिस मुठभेड़ के लिए मिला अवार्ड, उसी पर उठे सवाल, एनआईए करेगी जांच

15 जनवरी 2020

अंचली कासी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

'नो मनी, नो जॉब, नो फैमिली' लिख दी जान, दिल को झकझोर देगी थाईलैंड की युवती की कहानी

15 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
एल्डिको एटर्निया टावर-तीन में शाॅर्ट शर्किट से लगी आग
Lucknow

एल्डिको एटर्निया के टावर में आग, फ्लैटों में छाया अंधेरा, दहशत में घर नहीं गए लोग

15 जनवरी 2020

कुत्ते ने नवजात बच्चे की आंख नोची, दर्दनाक मौत
Kanpur

ओटी में घुसे कुत्ते ने नवजात को नोच मार डाला, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने किया निरीक्षण, नहीं मिला कोई डॉक्टर

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कन्नौज बस हादसे के घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे थे अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश ने डॉक्टर को कमरे से भगाया था, अब पूर्व सीएम पर भड़के डॉक्टर, बोले ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए था

15 जनवरी 2020

गला रेतकर हुई थी हत्या
Kanpur

प्रेमिका की छोटी बहन से संबंध बनाना चाहता था प्रेमी, दूसरे प्रेमी ने चाकू से गला रेत दी दर्दनाक मौत

15 जनवरी 2020

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
विज्ञापन
डॉक्टर का नाम सुन भड़के थे अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

क्यों डॉक्टर का नाम सुन भड़के थे अखिलेश यादव, गोरखपुर का जिक्र आते ही खोया आपा, कहा भागाे यहां से

15 जनवरी 2020

कन्नौज में जिस बस में हादसा हुआ उसके मालिक मालकिन बिमल एवं प्रीति चतुर्वेदी
Kanpur

कन्नौज हादसा: बस की मूल संरचना में परिवर्तन हादसे की वजह, प्रीती चतुर्वेदी सहित चार पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

15 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय और विनय
Delhi NCR

पढ़ें जेल में रहते विनय को ही क्यों मिली सबसे ज्यादा सजा, अक्षय ने कमाए सबसे अधिक पैसे

15 जनवरी 2020

आरपीएम एकेडमी ग्रीन सिटी में गोरखपुर महोत्सव के तहत प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते बच्चे।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर महोत्सव का रंगारंग समापन, CM योगी का संबोधन, देखें अंतिम दिन की झलकियां

15 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: इस दिन तिहाड़ पहुंचेगा जल्लाद पवन, पहले मिलता था डेढ़ सौ रुपये मेहनताना, लेकिन...

15 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी मुकेश के आखिरी दांव, कामयाब हुआ तो रुक जाएगी फांसी!

15 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: मौत का फरमान जारी होने के बाद विनय हुआ बेचैन, उड़ गई नींद, बैरेक में कर रहा ये काम

15 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: आखिरी बार पिता से मिला दोषी विनय, बोला-पापा एक बार गले तो लगा लो...

15 जनवरी 2020

गोरखपुर महोत्सव में संबोधित करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

CM योगी बोले- बिहार से लौटने में देर हुई तो सोचा मंदिर चला जाऊं, यहां न आता तो गलत हो जाता

15 जनवरी 2020

unique love story turned unique love marriage, 55 year old lady love marriage 26 year old boy
Gorakhpur

29 साल छोटे युवक के प्यार में हद से गुजरी 55 साल की महिला, हुई पिटाई, न घबराई, शादी रचाई

15 जनवरी 2020

मकरसंक्रांति पर गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी चढ़ाने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
Gorakhpur

खिचड़ी मेले के लिए ट्रेन से गोरखपुर आने वाले यात्री ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें, मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं

15 जनवरी 2020

gorakhnath temple
Gorakhpur

क्यों गोरखनाथ मंदिर में एक दिन बाद मनेगा मकरसंक्रांति का पर्व? क्या कहते हैं मुख्य पुजारी

15 जनवरी 2020

special train Gorakhpur to ganga sagar, baba baijnath, bhagwan jagannath, see irtc offer
Gorakhpur

गंगा सागर, बाबा बैजनाथ, काशी विश्वनाथ, भगवान जगन्नाथ के दर्शन कराएगी ट्रेन, देखें IRTC का ऑफर

15 जनवरी 2020

आरोपी अनीस सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद
Meerut

उपद्रव: फिर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, गिरफ्तार अनीस ने कबूला जुर्म, भाई की मौत का लेना चाहता था बदला

15 जनवरी 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी मेला का धूम।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी मेला का धूम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल का बानिया परिवार
नेपाल का बानिया परिवार - फोटो : amarujala
एमएलसी देवेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह अपनी पत्नी के साथ खिचड़ी चढाने पहुंचे।
एमएलसी देवेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह अपनी पत्नी के साथ खिचड़ी चढाने पहुंचे। - फोटो : amarujala
गुरु गोरक्षनाथ चिकित्सालय के अस्थाई अस्पताल में भर्ती युवक।
गुरु गोरक्षनाथ चिकित्सालय के अस्थाई अस्पताल में भर्ती युवक। - फोटो : amarujala
हिन्दू युवा वाहिनी की टीम जिलाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र सिंह
हिन्दू युवा वाहिनी की टीम जिलाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र सिंह - फोटो : amarujala
गोरखनाथ मंदिर के बाहर लगीं लोगों की लंबी कतारें।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर के बाहर लगीं लोगों की लंबी कतारें। - फोटो : amarujala
गोरखनाथ मंदिर के बाहर लगीं लोगों की लंबी कतारें।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर के बाहर लगीं लोगों की लंबी कतारें। - फोटो : amarujala
अमर उजाला के लगे स्टाल पर पेपर पढते लोग।
अमर उजाला के लगे स्टाल पर पेपर पढते लोग। - फोटो : amarujala
बोटिंग का लुत्फ उठाते श्रद्धालु।
बोटिंग का लुत्फ उठाते श्रद्धालु। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पंहुचे सांसद रवि किशन अपनी पत्नी प्रीति शुक्ला, बेटी रिवा शुक्ला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पंहुचे सांसद रवि किशन अपनी पत्नी प्रीति शुक्ला, बेटी रिवा शुक्ला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पंहुचे ग्रामीण विधायक विपिन सिंह।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पंहुचे ग्रामीण विधायक विपिन सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पंहुचे रेलवे सीपीआरओ।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पंहुचे रेलवे सीपीआरओ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहजनवां विधायक शीतल पांडेय।
सहजनवां विधायक शीतल पांडेय। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बजट 2020 : 1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले बजट में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण से क्या चाहती हैं महिलाएं

केंद्र की मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल का दूसरा आम बजट 1 फरवरी 2020 को पेश होगा। देश के करोड़ों लोगों की निगाहें वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पर है। देखिए क्या कहती हैं बजट पर महिलाएं।

15 जनवरी 2020

मकर संक्रांति 3:07

मकर संक्रांति पर श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, देखिए वाराणसी, प्रयागराज की तस्वीरें

15 जनवरी 2020

देविंदर सिंह 1:57

DSP देविंदर सिंह पर 2017 पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में आतंकियों को भगाने का आरोप, अफजल गुरु से भी जुड़ा नाम

15 जनवरी 2020

खिचड़ी 2:00

हिमाचल के तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति पर बनी 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी, बना वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

14 जनवरी 2020

आप 1:28

दिल्ली चुनाव: AAP की लिस्ट जारी, 15 विधायकों का कटा टिकट, 9 नए उम्मीदवारों को मौका

14 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited