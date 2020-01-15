LIVE: बाबा गोरखनाथ धाम में खिचड़ी मेले के रंग, पहले दिन की झलकियां तस्वीरों के संग

{"_id":"5e1eafc78ebc3e4ad81896da","slug":"khichdi-mela-starts-gorakhnath-mandir-gorakhpur-khichdi-mela-live-pictures-mela-live-updates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIVE: \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093f\u091a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी मेला का धूम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल का बानिया परिवार
- फोटो : amarujala
एमएलसी देवेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह अपनी पत्नी के साथ खिचड़ी चढाने पहुंचे।
- फोटो : amarujala
गुरु गोरक्षनाथ चिकित्सालय के अस्थाई अस्पताल में भर्ती युवक।
- फोटो : amarujala
हिन्दू युवा वाहिनी की टीम जिलाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र सिंह
- फोटो : amarujala
गोरखनाथ मंदिर के बाहर लगीं लोगों की लंबी कतारें।
- फोटो : amarujala
गोरखनाथ मंदिर के बाहर लगीं लोगों की लंबी कतारें।
- फोटो : amarujala
अमर उजाला के लगे स्टाल पर पेपर पढते लोग।
- फोटो : amarujala
बोटिंग का लुत्फ उठाते श्रद्धालु।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पंहुचे सांसद रवि किशन अपनी पत्नी प्रीति शुक्ला, बेटी रिवा शुक्ला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पंहुचे ग्रामीण विधायक विपिन सिंह।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पंहुचे रेलवे सीपीआरओ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहजनवां विधायक शीतल पांडेय।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला