शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Kanpur encounter Constable shivamurat nishad injured during encounter

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: घर के सबसे छोटे बेटे को लगी गोली तो फफक कर रो पड़ा पूरा परिवार, बोले- 'यकीन नहीं हो रहा'

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 03:13 PM IST
रोते बिलखते परिजन।
1 of 5
रोते बिलखते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर जिले में चौबेपुर बिकरू गांव में हिस्ट्रीशीटर से पुलिस मुठभेड़ में आठ पुलिस के जवान शहीद और कई पुलिस कर्मी घायल हो गए हैं। इन घायलों में एक जवान महराजगंज जिले के पनियरा थाना क्षेत्र के बरवास गांव के रहने वाले शिवमूरत निषाद हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter constable shivamurat nishad shivamurat nishad विकास दुबे कानपुर विकास दुबे kanpur breaking news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बाएं मां शारदा, दाएं उप निरीक्षक सुधाकर पांडे।
Gorakhpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में गोरखपुर के लाल को लगी गोली, मां बोली- 'देश के लिए सब कुर्बान'

3 जुलाई 2020

फलों से लदे पेड़
Jammu

जम्मू में सेब की क्रांति, फलों से लदे पेड़, मैदानी इलाकों में बंपर पैदावार

3 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: जांच में बड़ा खुलासा, सुपारी लेने वाले तक पहुंची पुलिस, ये नाम आया सामने

3 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

जिसकी सरकार उसी में पैठ बनाता रहा विकास दुबे, चौंकाने वाला है राजनीतिक इतिहास

3 जुलाई 2020

लॉकर में रखीं अस्थियां दिखाते समिति पदाधिकारी
Chandigarh

कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों की अस्थियां लेने से परिजनों का इंकार, आत्मा को मुक्ति का इंतजार

3 जुलाई 2020

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
विज्ञापन
इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग
Chandigarh

एनएच-9 और एनएच-65 पर हो सकेगी विमान-फाइटर प्लेन की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, शुरू हुई तैयारी

3 जुलाई 2020

मेरठ की बाल नृत्यांगना धानी सेठी को सम्मानित करती सरोज खान
Meerut

अलविदा: नहीं रहीं बॉलीवुड की मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान, इन तस्वीरों में देखिए उनसी जुड़ी खास यादें

3 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे ने जेसीबी से पुलिस का रास्ता रोका, सीओ को घर के अंदर खींचकर सिर में मारी गोली

3 जुलाई 2020

शहीद जितेंद्र और बबलू कुमार के फाइल फोटो
Agra

कानपुर मुठभेड़: दो साल पहले ही पुलिस में भर्ती हुए थे ब्रज के दोनों जवान, फर्ज की खातिर हुए कुर्बान

3 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे ने पुलिस टीम पर किया हमला
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: कौन है हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे, जिसे पकड़ने गए आठ पुलिसकर्मियों ने गंवाई अपनी जान

3 जुलाई 2020

uttarakhand news: double suicide in extra marital love affair
Dehradun

शादीशुदा और दोगुनी उम्र के शख्स के प्यार में पड़ी लड़की, लाख समझाने के बाद भी नहीं माने, तस्वीरों में देखें अंजाम

3 जुलाई 2020

शहीद जवान को श्रद्धांजलि देते सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

श्रीनगर मुठभेड़ः गोली लगने के बाद भी आतंकी की ओर बढ़ता रहा जवान, फिर ऐसे लगाया ठिकाने

3 जुलाई 2020

शहीद सिपाही बबलू कुमार
Agra

कानपुर मुठभेड़: आगरा मंडल के दो सिपाहियों ने भी गंवाई जान, परिवार में गम-गुस्से का माहौल

3 जुलाई 2020

PM Modi in Ladakh
Jammu

पीएम के अचानक लद्दाख दौरे की कहीं ये तो नहीं वजह, जहां सांस लेना मुश्किल वहां बैठ सेना से की बात, तस्वीरें

3 जुलाई 2020

sawan 2020
Gorakhpur

Sawan 2020: छह जुलाई से शुरू हो रहा है सावन का पवित्र महीना, हर दिन होता है खास, पूजन से मिलता है ये फल

3 जुलाई 2020

जंगल में मिली पिस्टल और राइफल
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: बिकरू के पास जंगल में हुई बदमाशों की पुलिस से मुठभेड़, एनकाउंटर में दो ढेर

3 जुलाई 2020

कांस्टेबल राहुल
Delhi NCR

कानपुर मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए 8 पुलिसकर्मियों में गाजियाबाद के हैं सिपाही राहुल, एक साल पहले ही हुई थी शादी

3 जुलाई 2020

शहीदों की फाइल फोटो व बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: सीओ, इंस्पेक्टर समेत आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद, जानिए इनके नाम, परिजनों पर टूटा कहर, नहीं थम रहे आंसू

3 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद, मौके पर एडीजी एलओ प्रशांत कुमार
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: घटनास्थल से मिले AK47 के खोखे, पुलिस की राइफल और पिस्टल छीन कर किया हमला, देखें तस्वीरें

3 जुलाई 2020

रोते बिलखते परिजन।
रोते बिलखते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पुलिस कर्मी शिवमूरत निषाद की फाइल फोटो।
पुलिस कर्मी शिवमूरत निषाद की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते बिलखते परिजन।
रोते बिलखते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बेटे को गोली लगने की सूचना मिलते ही बेसुध पड़ी मां।
बेटे को गोली लगने की सूचना मिलते ही बेसुध पड़ी मां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते बिलखते परिजन।
रोते बिलखते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited