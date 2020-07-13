शहर चुनें
जब भाजपा विधायक की डांट से रो पड़ी थी गोरखपुर की ये महिला आईपीएस, वायरल हुआ था ये वीडियो

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 03:47 PM IST
IPS Charu nigam
IPS Charu nigam - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
साल 2017 में गोरखपुर के चिलुआताल थाना क्षेत्र के कोइलहवा गांव में कच्ची शराब के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते हुए ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जाम कर दी थी। इसे खुलवाने पहुंचीं सीओ गोरखनाथ चारू निगम और ग्रामीणों के बीच झड़प हो गई थी।
ips charu nigam ips charu nigam special mla rmd agrawal gorakhpur ips gorakhpur ips charu nigam charu nigam ips facebook

