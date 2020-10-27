शहर चुनें
चीन निर्मित दीयों को टक्कर देंगे ये विशेष दीये, जो अंत में खुद भी जलकर हो जाएंगे राख

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 04:19 PM IST
गोरखपुर की महिला शिल्पकारों ने आगामी त्योहारों के लिए बनाए गोबर के दीये।
गोरखपुर की महिला शिल्पकारों ने आगामी त्योहारों के लिए बनाए गोबर के दीये। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर शहर के एक महिला स्वयं सहायता समूह ने गाय के गोबर से ऐसे दीये बनाए हैं जो अंत में खुद जलकर राख में तब्दील हो जाएंगे। इसकी एक और खासियत यह भी है कि जब यह खुद जलेगा तो वातावरण को प्रदूषित नहीं करेगा।
गोरखपुर की महिला शिल्पकारों ने आगामी त्योहारों के लिए बनाए गोबर के दीये।
गोरखपुर की महिला शिल्पकारों ने आगामी त्योहारों के लिए बनाए गोबर के दीये। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोबर के दीये
गोबर के दीये - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोबर से निर्मित भगवान गणेश की मुर्ति।
गोबर से निर्मित भगवान गणेश की मुर्ति। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोबर में विभिन्न प्रकार की हवन सामग्री का मिश्रण होने से नहीं होगा प्रदूषण।
गोबर में विभिन्न प्रकार की हवन सामग्री का मिश्रण होने से नहीं होगा प्रदूषण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोबर के दीये।
गोबर के दीये। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
