शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Hyacinth spread again in Ramgarh Taal Gorakhpur

पूर्वांचल के जुहू चौपाटी से निराश होकर लौटे सैकड़ों पर्यटक, बोले- मौसम का मजा हुआ किरकिरा

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 07:23 PM IST
Ramgarh taal
1 of 5
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल स्थित नौकायन के आसपास फिर से जलकुंभी फैल जाने के कारण बोटिंग बंद हो गई है। शुक्रवार को जीडीए और पर्यटन विभाग की तरफ से संचालित होनेवाले मोटरबोट का संचालन नहीं हो सका। बोटिंग के लिए पहुंचे सैकड़ों लोग निराश होकर लौटे।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur ramgarh taal taal gorakhpur hyacinth spread hyacinth spread again latest gorakhpur news रामगढ़ ताल

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

यूपी: मौसम ने फिर बदला मिजाज, रिमझिम बारिश से बढ़ी ठिठुरन, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

5 फरवरी 2021

हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल के फैसले
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में 250 पद भरने की मंजूरी, हर मेडिकल कॉलेज को आधुनिक एंबुलेंस, जानें कैबिनेट के फैसले

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: आगरा पुलिस ने पकड़े आरोपी
Agra

आगरा: सीटीईटी प्रश्नपत्र लीक मामले में छह और अभ्यर्थियों की तलाश, व्हाट्सएप पर वायरल हुआ था पेपर

5 फरवरी 2021

चौराचौरा कांड। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

26 लोगों की मौत का बदला लेने के लिए 22 पुलिसकर्मियों को जलाया था जिंदा, अंग्रेजों ने डरकर उठाया था ये कदम

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Ramgarh taal
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Ramgarh taal
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Ramgadh taal
Ramgadh taal - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोटिंग का आनंद लेते युवा। फाइल फोटो
बोटिंग का आनंद लेते युवा। फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X