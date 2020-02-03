भगवा क्यों पहनते थे रणजीत बच्चन? बोले थे-सीएए का विरोध करने वाले पाकिस्तान चले जाएं

{"_id":"5e378ce38ebc3e7d663b1d59","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-ranjit-bachchan-says-those-opposing-citizenship-amendment-act-should-go-to-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928? \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947-\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e378ce38ebc3e7d663b1d59","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-ranjit-bachchan-says-those-opposing-citizenship-amendment-act-should-go-to-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928? \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947-\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e378ce38ebc3e7d663b1d59","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-ranjit-bachchan-says-those-opposing-citizenship-amendment-act-should-go-to-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928? \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947-\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रणजीत बच्चन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e378ce38ebc3e7d663b1d59","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-ranjit-bachchan-says-those-opposing-citizenship-amendment-act-should-go-to-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928? \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947-\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव के साथ रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e378ce38ebc3e7d663b1d59","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-ranjit-bachchan-says-those-opposing-citizenship-amendment-act-should-go-to-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928? \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947-\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया