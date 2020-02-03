अभिनेता ने शाहीन बाग के प्रदर्शन पर उठाए सवाल, बोले-ज्यादातर नहीं जानते ये आंदोलन क्यों?

{"_id":"5e37b5e58ebc3e7da465115f","slug":"actor-akhilendra-mishra-shares-his-views-on-the-caa-and-nrc-protest-in-shaheen-bagh-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन पर बोलते फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर लिटरेरी फेस्ट में फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र व उपस्थित लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र और कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोग।।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला