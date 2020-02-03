शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh › Gorakhpur › Actor Akhilendra Mishra shares his views on the CAA and NRC protest in Shaheen Bagh delhi

अभिनेता ने शाहीन बाग के प्रदर्शन पर उठाए सवाल, बोले-ज्यादातर नहीं जानते ये आंदोलन क्यों?

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 11:35 AM IST
दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन पर बोलते फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र।
दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन पर बोलते फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समाज में कई विचारधाराएं परोसी जा रही है। ऐसे में सोचने की जरूरत है कि कौन सी ऐसी बातें हैं जो देश और समाज के लिए उपयोगी हैं। दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून और एनआरसी को लेकर प्रदर्शन करने वाले ज्यादातर लोगों को ये पता ही नहीं है कि वो आंदोलन कर क्यों रहे हैं। इसके पीछे की मूल वजह अशिक्षा है। जो पढ़े-लिखे हैं वो इनकी अगुवाई कर रहे हैं। मुठ्ठी भर लोगों का फैलाया भ्रम ही भटकाव की जड़ में है।
दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन पर बोलते फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र।
दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन पर बोलते फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र।
फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर लिटरेरी फेस्ट में फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र व उपस्थित लोग।
गोरखपुर लिटरेरी फेस्ट में फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र व उपस्थित लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र।
फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र और कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोग।।
फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र और कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोग।। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
