तस्वीरें: देर रात तक आनंद और उल्लास में डूबे रहे शहरवासी, पटाखों की गूंज के बीच बोले- हैप्पी न्यू ईयर

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 01 Jan 2021 10:18 AM IST
New Year Celebration 2021
1 of 6
New Year Celebration 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नए साल के आगमन की खुशी में शहरवासी गुरुवार को सुबह से देर रात तक आनंद और उल्लास में डूबे रहे। जिसे देखो, वह 2020 की विदाई और 2021 के स्वागत के उल्लास में नजर आया। रात में घड़ी की सुई जैसे ही 12 पर पहुंची, शहर पटाखों से गूंज उठा। आसमान में रंग-बिरंगी आतिशबाजी के नजारे देखने को मिले। सभी ने एक स्वर में बोला- हैप्पी न्यू ईयर। हालांकि कोरोना संकट के कारण इस बार क्लब, होटल, रेस्टोरेंट और मॉल आदि में सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित नहीं हुए।
