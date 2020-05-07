शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur Weather Update Today

Gorakhpur Weather: तेज गर्जन के साथ आसमान में छाए बादल, मौसम हुआ सुहाना, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 07 May 2020 09:21 AM IST
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मौसम ने बृहस्पतिवार को फिर से करवट बदल ली। सुबह चिलचिलाती धूप और गर्मी के बाद तेज हवाओं के साथ आंधी-तूफान शुरू हो गई। अचानक आसमान में घने-काले बादल छा गए। बारिश नहीं हुई, लेकिन धूप पूरी तरह खत्म हो गई। साथ ही रह-रहकर बादलों की तेज गर्जन सुनाई देने लगी।
gorakhpur news weather today weather report gorakhpur weather today latest weather report

gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
